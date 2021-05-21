Special Weather Statement issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN BOX BUTTE AND SOUTHWESTERN DAWES COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kilpatrick Lake, or 19 miles northwest of Alliance, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Box Butte Campground around 425 PM MDT. Whitney Lake around 450 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Marsland and Whitney.