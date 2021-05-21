Division Twelve Adds Outdoor & Stained Oak Options

No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations.