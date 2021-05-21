newsbreak-logo
Division Twelve Adds Outdoor & Stained Oak Options

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy your favorite seat in more ways than ever before. Adding even more versatility to its line of bent steel furnishings, Division Twelve is excited to announce new models and finishes available across the entire product line. The new additions include a tone-matched, wood stained seat and new material options that bring Division Twelve’s tubular stylings to the outdoors. The expansions provide designers with new opportunities to customize their orders and explore new spaces with the furniture line.

