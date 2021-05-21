Late Late Show viewers touched by Georgie and Jamie Crawford's moving interview

On Wednesday’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert, perhaps tempting the fates, noted that we are all poised on the trembling brink of re-entering human society. With vaccinations readily (some might say too-readily) available, and with the benefits of (most of) us taking sensible safety precautions finally paying off with the queasy spectacle of the world gradually opening up for human habitation and congress once more, Colbert gingerly suggested that “the tide is turning.” And, sure, maybe Colbert’s first foray to see his friend and bandleader Jon Batiste in person for the first time in more than a year was hurriedly aborted when the beloved Colbert family pet, Benny, suffered sudden anaphylactic shock en route and had to be rushed to an emergency vet for a life-saving injection. But that is not—repeat not—an omen foretelling the fate of all those daring to imagine that that elusive thing called “normal life” is within their grasp. (Benny the dog is fine.)