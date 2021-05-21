newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger.

The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of a majority of holders of a majority of JCDS's outstanding capital stock present at a properly called shareholders meeting and entitled to vote.

Cary Allen, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JCDS, agreed to vote shares beneficially owned by him, representing approximately 57% of the aggregate voting power of JCDS in favor of the merger.

Upon consummation of the merger, JCDS shareholders (except for JCDS shareholders who have properly exercised rights of dissent and appraisal) will receive $0.0012 in cash for each share of JCDS common stock and JCDS will become a private, wholly owned subsidiary of TerraData.ai. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.

About JC Data Solutions

JC Data solutions has been a leader in the funds and document distribution industry. Their premier service, Payment Manager, has saved Oil & Gas companies thousands and thousands of dollars - all while improving and streamlining their funds distribution process.

About TerraData.ai

TerraData.ai is a technology company focused on aggregating real property information to provide models, insights and highly configurable visualizations, specializing in real property, oil and gas and alternative energy information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are those that use terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors.

The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ materially from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company related to the Merger Agreement; the inability to complete the transaction due to the failure to obtain the required vote or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the transaction; the disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this disclosure and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jc-data-solutions-entering-into-a-definitive-merger-agreement-301297112.html

SOURCE JC Data Solutions, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
248
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Aggregate Data#Document Management#Business Management#Terradata Ai#Board#Jc Data Solutions Jc Data#Oil Gas#Company#Jc Data Solutions Inc#Merger#Jcds Shareholders#Otc#Payment Manager#Consummation#Business Decisions#Common Stock#Plan#Project#Uncertainties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Stone Enters Into Investment Agreement With Banco Inter

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) ("Stone" or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that it has signed a definitive investment agreement with Banco Inter (B3: BIDI3, BIDI4, BIDI11) ("Banco Inter"), a leading and fast-growing digital bank in Brazil.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LENSAR To Present At The Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, & Diagnostics Summit

LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, & Diagnostics Summit on May 26, 2021. Mr. Curtis' presentation will...
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Odyssey Group International, Inc. Schedules Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

IRVINE, CA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) ("ODYY" or "the Company"), Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Odyssey Group International, Inc. on June 30, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hyliion® Announces Participation In Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following institutional investor conferences:. Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 27 at 1:35pm EDT/12:35pm CDT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt &...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

CIRCOR International To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - Get Report, one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Well Services Announces Move Towards Full Electrification Of Portfolio

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. As a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play electric completions services provider.
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Existing Stockholder

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get Report ("GrafTech" or the "Company") today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated To Participate In Barrington Research's Virtual Spring Investment Conference

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (SYKE) - Get Report, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced today that it plans to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors in Barrington Research's Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 27, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hull Street Energy Agrees To Acquire Foundation Solar Partners

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the management team and development pipeline of Foundation Solar Partners, an independent renewable development company that specializes in identifying and developing utility-scale solar generation projects in select markets in the eastern United States. Foundation Solar Partners was established in 2019 by a team of accomplished industry veterans and to date has developed and sold 1GW of solar projects in the PJM transmission territory.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Avant Names Matt Bochenek CEO

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant , a leading financial technology company that offers a full array of digital banking products to middle income US consumers, today announced the appointment of Matt Bochenek as CEO. He will succeed James Paris, who has served as CEO since January 2020. Paris will transition into a new role as Vice Chairman of Avant.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (SBBP) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris") (XERS) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of Strongbridge common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.72 based upon Xeris' May 21, 2021 closing price of $3.47. Strongbridge shareholders will also receive a contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 per share, payable in cash or Xeris common stock at Xeris' election, upon achievement of certain triggering events. At close of the transaction, Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the newly-combined company, with Strongbridge stockholders owning only approximately 40%.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Announces Emergence From Chapter 11

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (" Seadrill" or the " Company") announces today (the " Effective Date") that it has emerged from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the " Plan"). All conditions precedent to the restructuring contemplated by the Plan have been satisfied or otherwise waived.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Xeris Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - XERS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) - Get Report and Strongbridge Biopharma plc is fair to Xeris shareholders. Upon closing, Xeris shareholders will exchange each share of Xerix common stock they own for 1 share of the combined company. Current Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MSD Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MSDAU) (the "Company" or "us") announced that, commencing May 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, completed on March 29, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units that are not separated at the election of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MSDAU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "MSDA" and "MSDAW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their May 27th, 2021 Business Development Company (BDC) Investor Forum

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering the fast-growing $65 Billion listed Business Development Company (BDC) universe with about 47 unique funds. Full list of public BDCs: https://cefdata.com/bdc/. On May 27th at...
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Camber Energy Discloses Receipt of Notice From NYSE American

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas company, announced that on May 21, 2021, it was notified by the NYSE American (the 'Exchange') that the Company was not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards as set forth in set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') given the Company failed to timely file (the 'Filing Delinquency') its Form 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Report'). The delinquency will be cured via the filing of the Report.