JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger.

The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including approval of the merger by the affirmative vote of a majority of holders of a majority of JCDS's outstanding capital stock present at a properly called shareholders meeting and entitled to vote.

Cary Allen, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JCDS, agreed to vote shares beneficially owned by him, representing approximately 57% of the aggregate voting power of JCDS in favor of the merger.

Upon consummation of the merger, JCDS shareholders (except for JCDS shareholders who have properly exercised rights of dissent and appraisal) will receive $0.0012 in cash for each share of JCDS common stock and JCDS will become a private, wholly owned subsidiary of TerraData.ai. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.

About JC Data Solutions

JC Data solutions has been a leader in the funds and document distribution industry. Their premier service, Payment Manager, has saved Oil & Gas companies thousands and thousands of dollars - all while improving and streamlining their funds distribution process.

About TerraData.ai

TerraData.ai is a technology company focused on aggregating real property information to provide models, insights and highly configurable visualizations, specializing in real property, oil and gas and alternative energy information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are those that use terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors.

The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ materially from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company related to the Merger Agreement; the inability to complete the transaction due to the failure to obtain the required vote or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the transaction; the disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this disclosure and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

