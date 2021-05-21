newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

NEIGHBORS: Samuel Dale Chapter of the DAR hosts annual awards tea

By Coordinated by Cheryl Owens cowens@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jzJB_0a7Rd15P00
Submitted photo From left, Bunnie Tisdale, Regent of Samuel Dale Chapter, DAR, and Scholarship Chairman; students, Will White, Clarkdale High School; Lana Irby, Lamar High School; Alana Frias, St. Patrick Elementary School; Maddy Grace Wilson, Lamar Elementary; Bayleigh Cook, West Hills Elementary, and Glenda Thomas, Scholarship Chairman.

The Samuel Dale Chapter of the DAR held their 18th annual Awards Tea on May 9 at Bonita Lakes Pavilion.

Sixteen schools in the Meridian/Lauderdale County area were invited to participate. The following students were selected as the fifth grade outstanding DAR Youth Citizenship winners for their schools: Lydia Stewart, Poplar Springs Elementary; Alana Frias, St. Patrick Elementary: Aubri Cooper, Southeast Lauderdale; Bayleigh Cook, West Hills; Maddy Grace Wilson, Lamar Elementary; Sam Wilson, Russell Christian Academy and Braylon Dixon, West Lauderdale.

Each student was presented a certificate, a lapel pin, and an American flag. The requirements for the award are based upon the five qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVLyD_0a7Rd15P00
Submitted photo Bunnie Tisdale, Regent of Samuel Dale Chapter, DAR, Community Involvement Award Winners Kim Denison and Liz Wilson, and Glenda Thomas, Scholarship Chairman.

The DAR Good Citizen Award is presented to a high school senior who has been recognized as the outstanding senior student in his /her school. These young people have been chosen because they exemplify dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism: Will White, representing Clarkdale High School, and Lana Leigh Irby, representing Lamar High School. Each student was given a certificate, a lapel pin, an American Flag, and a monetary scholarship.

The Community Involvement Award is given to someone who either through volunteering or through their work has enriched the lives of those in our community. The three women selected as this year's winners are Elizabeth Wilson, Kim Denison, and Kim Bowers. These three women had a vision back in 2015 of a children's museum right here in our community. Through their hard work, energy, and perseverance, the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian became a reality when it opened in March. They were presented with a certificate and an American Flag.

Samuel Dale Chapter member Ethel McHenry was recognized for her 30-year membership while Lynn Selman and Glenda Thomas were recognized for their 40-year memberships.

Cheater honored by The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPAhq_0a7Rd15P00

Blake Cheater of Meridian was recently honored by The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science as a Class of 2021 graduate.

Cheater, the child of Julian Cheater, will be attending the Air Force Academy in the fall.

MSMS is the state's nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduating classes have averaged $21 million in scholarship offers for the last five years; graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dIce_0a7Rd15P00
Submitted photo  West Lauderdale Middle School student Brody Gressett greets The Meridian Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit during a school visit this week.

Mounted Patrol Unit visits West Lauderdale Middle School

The Meridian Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit visited West Lauderdale Middle School this week. The officers were invited to the campus by school counselor Amy Fairchild.

The visit was part of MPD's ongoing community outreach efforts, according to MPD Chief Chris Read. It served as an opportunity to provide young people a positive experience with police and to provide students early exposure to a possible career path.

Roberts honored as STEM Teacher of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOWzH_0a7Rd15P00
Submitted photo Northwest Middle School teacher Daniel Roberts, left, was recently selected as STEM Teacher of the Year by the local chapter of the Air Force Association GV Sonny Montgomery Chapter 376. The award was presented by Langford Knight.

The local chapter of the Air Force Association, the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter 376, has selected Daniel Roberts as STEM Teacher of the Year. Roberts teaches 7th and 8th-grade students at Northwest Middle School in Meridian.

Managing a complex schedule required by COVID protocols, he combined hands-on classroom instruction with virtual learning using Zoom to teach Cyber Foundations to 7th graders and Computer Science and Engineering to 8th graders.

He taught basic programming skills to 7th graders using their Chromebooks for computer discovery. He created virtual chess clubs using online resources and managed tournaments for all three district Middle Schools. Mr. Roberts emphasized the ‘linear thinking’ required to anticipate which chess pieces were defended/undefended, thinking 2-3 moves ahead.

For 8th graders, he used Tinkercad for 3D design and printing and combined that instruction with Arduino Uno to understand basic electrical wiring and programming for electrical components such as count-down clocks or play clocks for sports.

Roberts considers the teacher to be ‘the lead learner’ in the class, open to student’s suggestions on problem-solving as they take ownership of finding a solution. He promotes goal-oriented education, insisting that problem-solving gives students the confidence to understand that they can accomplish anything.

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
953
Followers
79
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Meridian, MS
Society
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#St Patrick#Christian#Dar Youth Citizenship#Poplar Springs Elementary#Russell Christian Academy#American#Clarkdale High School#Lamar High School#The Air Force Academy#Mounted Patrol Unit#Mpd#The Air Force Association#Northwest Middle School#Covid#Middle Schools#Awards#St Patrick Elementary#West Hills#Bonita Lakes Pavilion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Meridian High to host graduation May 27

Meridian High School plans to host its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Ray Stadium. Prohibited items: The following items are not allowed: flowers, balloons, bags (including camera bags), purses and noise makers. Parking: Drivers will be directed to the appropriate parking areas by the Meridian...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

The Threefoot Festival was a success!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was high turnout at this past weekend’s Threefoot Festival. “We cannot say enough about the organizers, all the artists, everybody involved to make this happen,” said Laura Carmichael, the community development director for the City of Meridian. “It was a team effort.”. Around 6,000 to...
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) awarded undergraduate, graduate and specialist degrees to more than 1,900 students graduating in the spring 2021 semester. MaKenzie Michelle Bean Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Conner Kelly Holston Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm. Rebecca Golden Lewis Bachelor of Science in Bus Adm.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

5th annual Lupus Awareness Walk held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization held their 5th Lupus Awareness Walk at Northeast Softball Field for Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its tissues and organs. Nearly 200 people participated in this event by lacing up their shoes...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

10th annual missing person event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a missing person event at Highland Park in honor of her son Julius TaDarius Jones who has been missing for 10 years. The event had many festivities such as a bounce house, live entertainment, and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.
Mississippi Statemsstate.edu

Search committee in place for MSU MAFES director and CALS dean

Mississippi State University Vice President for the Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine Keith Coble and Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw on May 17 announced members of the search committee for the university’s next director of the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

YOUR VIEW: Mayoral candidate's words were out of line

My name is Dr. Carrie Young-McWilliams, in response to Candidate Robert Ray’s (R) claim that “Meridian have (the) dumbest kids on (the) planet.”. As a member of the Meridian High School Class of 1989 and the inaugural class required to pass the Miss. Functional Literacy Exam, I am appalled at both the candidate and the bystanders who did not stand up for MHS students’ past present, and future.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Threefoot Festival kicks off Day 1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The wait is over, and the Threefoot Festival is back. The Threefoot Festival is free to the public and includes food, a parade, and a live band performing a variety of temptations music in honor of Meridian’s own David Ruffin. This is the first year the festival...
Butler, ALPosted by
Butler Updates

Events on the Butler calendar

1. Purpose In Your Pain Conference and Worship Experience 2021; 2. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 3. Cub & Webelos Scout Resident Camp 2021; 4. Seasons Of Still Women's Conference; 5. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE);
Scooba, MSPosted by
Scooba Digest

What’s up Scooba: Local events calendar

1. Thacker Mountain Radio Hour LIVE! at Threefoot Festival - Reserved Seats; 2. CIS Meridian: Free Women's Cardiac Wellness Screenings (May 27); 3. NuNu's Slip & Slide Mudbash featuring Big Yayo; 4. FUNSAR w/ SARTECH II Evaluation; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Mississippi StateWTOK-TV

Local students named to Miss. Ag Youth Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - High school seniors, Regan Hand and Drew Wagner of Newton County, and Max Hodgins of Lauderdale County, are three of the 12 student finalists chosen to serve on the 2021 Ag Youth Council. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the members Wednesday. “I’m proud...
Paulding, MSPosted by
Paulding News Beat

Events on the Paulding calendar

1. AVAIL HOLLYWOOD LIVE IN CONCERT (LAUREL, MS) LT ELLIS CENTER; 2. Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE); 3. A White Man Walks Into A Barbershop World Premiere Event; 4. Ingalls Shipbuilding Drive-In Hiring Event (Meridian); 5. VANILLA SKYS...The WHITE Party;
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

Community center proposed in Red Line neighborhood

Two Meridian residents are hoping to establish a community center in the Red Line area of the city. Glenda and Charles Scott are planning to open the center in the former Youth Excitement Team Inc. building at 1826 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The couple discussed the center at a City Council work session on Tuesday because they are seeking zoning approval from the city.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making their 3rd appearance since the pandemic in Meridian this week. The Clydesdales have been an integral part of Anheuser-Busch for more than 80 years. It has been three years since the Clydesdales have been in Meridian. Mitchell Distributing will...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Nurses honored with Candlelight walk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nurses were honored with a candlelight walk at Rush Foundation Hospital, for their hard work and sacrifices on the last day of National Nurses Week. Workers at Rush lined the front of the hospital with 636 tea light candles. One for every COVID patient they have cared for in the last year.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Meridian High’s Jaliyah Davis signs with Coahoma

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Wednesday, Meridian High School’s Jaliyah Davis signed to continue playing softball at Coahoma Community College. A special signing day ceremony was held for Davis at Meridian’s athletics building. Davis’ family, friends and Meridian High softball coach Mark Davis were in attendance to watch the standout softball player take the next step in her playing career.