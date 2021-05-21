newsbreak-logo
A Legacy of Impact: Honoring Late Philanthropist, Former CSU Trustee Eli Broad

 5 days ago

Newswise — ​​Eli Broad, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former CSU Trustee, died on April 30, 2021 in Los Angeles at the age of 87. The well-known champion of K-12 and higher education in California was a generous benefactor to the California State University. Broad served as a CSU trustee from 1978 until 1982, making a point to visit every campus to better understand each university and the students it served.

