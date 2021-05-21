A Legacy of Impact: Honoring Late Philanthropist, Former CSU Trustee Eli Broad
Eli Broad, entrepreneur, philanthropist and former CSU Trustee, died on April 30, 2021 in Los Angeles at the age of 87. The well-known champion of K-12 and higher education in California was a generous benefactor to the California State University. Broad served as a CSU trustee from 1978 until 1982, making a point to visit every campus to better understand each university and the students it served.