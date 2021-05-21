No masks required for those vaccinated at Ice Dogs hockey games this weekend

"I always joke that this is what happens when you live in Alaska and won't let your daughter get a pony," says Jane Atkinson as she strokes Olive, one of her pet reindeer. We've paused on a trail behind Atkinson's home at Running Reindeer Ranch, 20 minutes outside of Fairbanks, Alaska, so the herd can root around beneath the snow for lichen, their preferred treat. It's early spring and here in the sub-arctic there's still several feet of powder, but it doesn't seem to deter the dozen or so reindeer — almost every time they bury their snouts in the snow they come up with a chunk of greenery in their teeth.