No masks required for those vaccinated at Ice Dogs hockey games this weekend
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Vaccinated fans attending this weekend’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs games are not required to wear a mask, according to the organization. The Fairbanks North Star Borough - the owners and operators of the Big Dipper Ice Arena - is following the recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that states those who are fully vaccinated may “resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”www.webcenterfairbanks.com