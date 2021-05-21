newsbreak-logo
No masks required for those vaccinated at Ice Dogs hockey games this weekend

By Jordan Rodenberger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Vaccinated fans attending this weekend’s Fairbanks Ice Dogs games are not required to wear a mask, according to the organization. The Fairbanks North Star Borough - the owners and operators of the Big Dipper Ice Arena - is following the recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that states those who are fully vaccinated may “resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

