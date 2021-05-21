newsbreak-logo
Global Study Finds Vast Under-Treatment of Diabetes

scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 1 in 10 people with diabetes in low- and middle-income countries is getting evidence-based, low-cost comprehensive care. Nearly half a billion people on the planet have diabetes, but most of them aren’t getting the kind of care that could make their lives healthier, longer and more productive, according to a new global study of data from people with the condition.

