newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Relay Completes Integration Of Cybeats Cybersecurity Platform; Commences Scale-up Of Commercial Operations

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
  • Relay acquired the Cybeats, cybersecurity company, in late March 2021
  • The Cybeats Platform is now commercially available including the SBOM Studio product, and multiple pilots are underway in the security and medical device industries
  • Cybeats offers Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers unparalleled cybersecurity from design phase throughout product life cycle - use cases include critical infrastructure, medical, aerospace, telecom and automotive sectors
  • Whitehouse Executive Order (EO) by the Biden Administration on May 12, 2021 1 issues cybersecurity policy to enhance software supply chain with a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)
  • Inventor of the first commercial Firewall and Digital Software Bill of Materials, Chris Blask, and two-time Presidential Appointee and cybersecurity thought leader, Chuck Brooks, have joined as strategic advisors
  • Recent cyberattacks on SolarWinds 2, the Colonial pipeline and Tesla 3 demonstrate urgent need and gained widespread attention

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (" Relay" or the " Company") (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) reports on completing the integration of its newly acquired Cybeats Technologies, and commences commercial scale-out.

Relay completed the acquisition of Cybeats in late March 2021, 4 and has since been engaged in the integration of the Company and scale-up of the platform solution to address market interest. Significant to this transaction, there has been increased global attention to SBOM and the need to track and monitor the supply chain of software, as mandated by the May 12th Whitehouse EO. The Company has quickly expanded the development team to accelerate the commercialization of Cybeats and increased business development resources to support sales activities.

"In just the last week we have had two of the world's most respected specialists in cybersecurity and the President of the United States come out in support of our vision. This is the present and future of the cybersecurity industry and the world is watching," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "We have firsthand experience of the level of protection and intelligence required for our point-of-care BioSecurity platform and now with Cybeats on board, we are excited to extend the solution's value into other critical industries."

The Cybeats platform is now commercially available with three pilots underway. 5 Initial pilots include two mid-sized companies based in North America, and a multinational IoT company, from different market segments.

"When it comes to security risk assessment of connected devices they often prematurely rush to market. Having these devices designed without built-in security or proper diligence and patching to resolve vulnerabilities, leaves devices helpless against modern attacks," expressed Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats. "That's where Cybeats platform shines the most, delivered as an umbrella solution to increase the security through design, development and operational lifespan of the device."

SBOM Studio™ Product Offering

Cybeats' SBOM Studio™ product allows for the monitoring and analysis of cybersecurity on all components during the design and manufacturing stage ensuring connected devices have been developed with secure software components ("Security by Design") and at the top level of security before it is introduced commercially to the market. Once devices are deployed the Cybeats agent continues to monitor and protect the health of the device to ensure that future attacks are identified and nullified automatically.

Cybeats' advanced security platform had been designed to protect high-valued connected IoT and operational technology (OT) including medical, critical infrastructure, industrial equipment, aerospace, telecom, and automotive devices. Cybeats' solution is integrated within the device, and combines threat intelligence expertise with situational awareness to detect and eliminate attacks within seconds and warn security professionals in real time, all while ensuring critical operation of the breached device continues without disruption.

The Cybeats IoT security platform's capabilities span across detecting and mitigating attacks instantly, to enabling device makers to identify and fix security flaws during the product's design phase, and empowering end users with fleet management tools such as secure firmware updates. The platform is centered around an easy-to-use dashboard for early discovery of vulnerabilities during development and supports delivering a reliable device aligned with principles of security by design. Manufacturers can seamlessly integrate the platform in a way that allows them to monetize cybersecurity services and provide valuable security insights to front line security professionals, reducing overhead and automating forensics data collection for remote analysis of malicious attacks. This allows Cybeats' customers to build a high level of security into the device in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Market & Opportunity

High-profile cyber attacks such as those on the Colonial Pipeline, 6 SolarWinds, 7 and on Tesla 8 from recent headline news have struck a chord. The SolarWinds breach alone affected at least 100 U.S companies, 9 federal agencies, and 6 EU institutions; highlights the urgent need for effective cybersecurity enforcement for business and critical infrastructure worldwide. 9

The FDA has indicated that cybersecurity of medical devices will be a key aspect of approvals moving forward to protect patients and privacy. Further to that, with the advance of telehealth and remote diagnostic devices during COVID-19, the market for medical cybersecurity is expected to grow significantly.

In an urgent and necessary response, Joe Biden set forth an Executive Order to protect the Nation's cybersecurity. 10 The mandate marks cybersecurity as a top priority to the Federal Government, leading all Federal Information Systems to exceed the standards and minimum requirements set forth by the order.

The Order's primary mandate is to enhance the integrity of software supply chains by requiring a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM); a solution that is already at the core of the Cybeats' platform. 11

Following the lead of the Biden administration, regulatory bodies in Europe are also accelerating the pace of requirements adoption; pushing manufacturers of IoT devices to secure 'smart' consumer products connected to the Internet, like televisions, cameras, wearable fitness trackers, smart home assistants, and household appliances. A new regulatory requirement of the UK government obligates IoT manufacturers to inform customers about the duration of time for which a smart device will receive necessary security software updates. 12

The rapidly growing IoT security market is on course for $73 Billion at a 31% CAGR, 13 further fueled by the May 12 Whitehouse mandate. The pace of adopting IoT connected devices is expected to triple to 55 billion by 2025. 14 Many of these connected devices are built with vulnerabilities to malware attacks because they are not designed with SBOM or modern attacks in mind. Cybeats is poised to capitalize on the immediate market need and newly mandated security requirements.

Recent News

Earlier this month Relay announced the appointment of cybersecurity pioneers and key opinion leaders Chuck Brooks and Chris Blask.

Chuck Brooks, who was an original member of the Department of Homeland Security, has shared how "the Cybeats platform operates as a Security Operations Center (SOC) as a service, providing contextual threat information and an exceptional dashboard that is easy to use. A key benefit of the Cybeats approach is the ability to quickly respond to an attack and limit the amount of device downtime." 15

Chris Blask, the inventor of FireWall and most recently the Digital Bill of Materials, states that "the term 'Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)' appearing in the Presidential Executive Order of last week marks a significant change in cybersecurity and supply chain operations. The Cybeats team has focused on developing the operational tools for applying SBOMs, combining these lists of software components with the telemetry about software running in specific business, technical, and threat environments." 16

For more information on Cybeats and the full suite of solutions please visit www.cybeats.com . Cybeats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Relay Medical Corp.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Destine Lee media@relaymedical.com | 647-872-9982

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/news

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Contact:W. Clark KentPresidentRelay Medical Corp.Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 3TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 3 investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard LangerEU Investor RelationsOffice. +49 (0) 177 774 2314Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary StatementExcept for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.   Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .

1 https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/05/12/executive-order-on-improving-the-nations-cybersecurity/ 2 https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-55442732 3 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-09/hackers-expose-tesla-jails-in-breach-of-150-000-security-cams 4 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/3/18/relay-medical-closes-acquisition-of-iot-cybersecurity-firm-cybeats-technologies-inc 5 https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/30/2220904/0/en/Relay-Medical-Corp-Provides-Corporate-and-Commercial-Update.html 6 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colonial_Pipeline_cyberattack 7 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-solarwinds-microsoft-idUSKBN2AF03R 8 https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/hackers-break-into-thousands-of-security-cameras-exposing-tesla-jails-hospitals-1.1574681 9 https://www-politico-eu.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.politico.eu/article/us-senator-mark-warner-calls-for-urgent-transatlantic-cooperation-on-cybersecurity/amp/ 10 https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/05/12/executive-order-on-improving-the-nations-cybersecurity/ 11 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/5/18/relay-medical-applauds-white-house-executive-order-on-improving-cybersecurity-highlights-sbom-studio 12 https://www.iotsecurityfoundation.org/uk-government-update-on-plans-for-consumer-iot-security-regulation/ 13 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-security-market-to-garner-73-92-bn-globally-by-2026-at-31-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-300989580.html 14 https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prAP46737220 15 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/5/4/relay-welcomes-global-cybersecurity-thought-leader-expert-and-influencer-chuck-brooks-to-cybeats-advisory-board 16 https://www.relaymedical.com/blog/2021/5/20/relay-welcomes-renowned-cybersecurity-expert-digital-bill-of-materials-inventor-chris-blask-to-advisory-board

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
250
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Infrastructure Security#Internet Security#Information Security#Technology Development#Technology Company#Operations Management#Commercial Development#The Biden Administration#Firewall#Colonial#Relay Medical Corp#Rymdf#Cybeats Technologies#Biosecurity#Cto#Sbom Studio#Fda#Eu#Cse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Open Source Intelligence Market to Get a New Boost | Digimind, Verint, Datalkz, Thales Group

A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Open Source Intelligence Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Open Source Intelligence offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Intrinsic Technologies, SAIL LABS Technology GmbH, Recorded Future, Palantir Technologies, CybelAngel, Datalkz (UAE), Exalead Dassault Systemes, Digimind, Verint, Expert System, Thales Group & KB Crawl SAS.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

IoT Cloud Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, AWS, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Cloud Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Cloud Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services (United States),Google (United States),International Business Machines (United States),Microsoft (United States),General Electric (United States),Ptc (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),Telit (Italy),Salesforce (United States).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Visualization Tools Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Need To Create Interactive Dashboards From Unused Data Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Visualization Tools Market by Tool (Standalone, Integrated), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data visualization tools...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

UPS Management Software Market Next Big Thing | Schneider Electric, Zoho, BlueWalker

The latest independent research document on Global UPS Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of UPS Management Software market report advocates analysis of Schneider Electric, Zoho Corporation, BlueWalker GmbH, AEG Power Solutions B.V., Forza Power Technologies, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, ABB, Cyber??Power Systems, Effekta Regeltechnik GmbH, Riello Elettronica, Legrand, IBM, Emerge Power Solutions, Huawei, Dell & Apnups.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Cloud Computing In Pharmaceutical Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Google, Carestream Health

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Computing In Pharmaceutical Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Computing In Pharmaceutical market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Higher Logic in Rosslyn Acquires Canadian Software Company

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1812 N. Moore Street in Rosslyn. Online community builder Higher Logic recently announced its acquisition of Vanilla, a Canadian cloud-based community...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Microservices Architecture Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Kong

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Microservices Architecture Market with latest edition released by AMA. Microservices Architecture Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Microservices Architecture industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Microservices Architecture producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Microservices Architecture Market covering extremely significant parameters.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Security Tokens Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Google, Ping Identity, Centrify

The latest independent research document on Global Security Tokens examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Security Tokens market report advocates analysis of Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS & Thales Group.
Marketsmccourier.com

Network Access Control Software Market Revenue Analysis Report with Future Business Scope and New Investment Plans for the Next Five Years

The business intelligence report on global Network Access Control Software market presents detailed information regarding various factors that are anticipated to contribute to the growing demand in the industry over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The research analysts place the evaluation of global Network Access Control Software market at US$ XX Mn/ Bn, while they predict that the market will hit US$ YY Mn/ Bn evaluation at the end of the forecast period in 2027. The research report also provides readers with extensive amount of analytical data pertaining to the historic as well as current trends in global Network Access Control Software market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, CDNetworks, Google

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Converged Infrastructure Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hitachi Vantara, Dell, VMware, Pivot3, Huawei, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Converged Infrastructure market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Converged Infrastructure Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Where Innovation Meets Design: Epson Introduces Award-Winning Receipt Printer With Built-in Tablet Mount

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, today introduced the latest advancement in mobile point of sale with the OmniLink® TM-m30II-SL thermal receipt printer with built-in tablet mount. This unique, compact all-in-one mobile POS solution is designed for space-constrained retail and hospitality environments. The multiple desktop and wall configuration options and superior cable management system provide the flexibility of setting up one or multiple mobile POS or self-checkout stations without taking up too much space.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Enefit VOLT Transforms Into A New Charging Network Using Driivz Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enefit VOLT, the largest electric vehicle fast charging network in Estonia, selected Driivz, the leading EV charging and energy management software platform provider, to optimize its network operations and provide excellent EV charging experiences to EV drivers. Enefit VOLT acquired the nationwide...
Softwarechannele2e.com

IBM Acquires Data Protection Software From Catalogic

IBM has acquired data protection, storage and copy data management technologies from Catalogic Software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 282 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Also, see...
Softwarebiometricupdate.com

CyberExtruder upgrades facial recognition platform for VMS integration

Aureus Insight, the newest version of CyberExtruder’s facial recognition and video analytics solution, has been released with advanced alerting features for faces with masks and for those without. The company has also announced a new subscription licensing plan. According to an announcement, new Aureus Insight platform, which provides fast and...
Internetfinextra.com

Blockchain, IoT and 5G: a marriage a trois

Long-time blockchain has been looked at as an isolated technology. Recently however we see a growing trend of blockchain being integrated with other technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence amongst others. An interesting development that can be observed is the growing attention of corporates to use blockchain for IoT or Internet of Things applications. And that is not strange. The IoT market is increasing drastically and this is expected to continue in an accelerated way triggered by the recent uptake of the 5G network. But with this there arise a number of big challenges that may limit its future growth. Blockchain is seen by a growing number of corporates as the technology that could solve a number of these issues. Let’s have a look!
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Greenlane And KushCo Announce Completion Of A Key Regulatory Condition For Proposed Merger

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (Nasdaq: GNLN), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX: KSHB) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced proposed merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement, including the receipt of all necessary approvals.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Garmin Acquires AeroData, An Industry Leading Provider Of Aircraft Performance Software And Services Tailored To Commercial And Business Aviation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, today announced the acquisition of AeroData, Inc., a privately held, industry leading provider of aircraft performance software and services tailored to commercial and business aviation. AeroData's portfolio includes products such as runway analysis, takeoff and en route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning, global airport obstacle database, around-the-clock NOTAM monitoring, and other customized software solutions.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Summit Wireless Technologies To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced that President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences. Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VIIPresentation: Wednesday, May 26 at 12:56pm ET (9:56am...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TytoCare Named To The CNBC Disruptor 50 List For 2021

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced that it was named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The annual list features private venture-backed companies whose breakthroughs are influencing business and market competition at an accelerated pace.