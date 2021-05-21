Wolf-Gordon Expands Curated Collection

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWolf-Gordon expands their Curated Collection of digitally printed wallcovering, panel and upholstery textiles with the introduction of 13 designs from six different artists. The new patterns reflect the diverse backgrounds and influences of the artists: ASVP, Ghislaine Viñas, Kari Kristensen, Ryan Bradley, Audrey Stone, and Studioestudio, with inspirations ranging from anime and street art to a bold, architectural abstract of a rural mountainscape.

