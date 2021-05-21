newsbreak-logo
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EBSB, SNX, ORBC, And SLGG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. ("Independent"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EBSB shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each EBSB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.56 based upon Independent's May 20, 2021 closing price of $78.41. If you own EBSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ebsb/

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tech Data, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Upon consummation of the transaction, SNX's shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined entity, with Apollo owning approximately 45%. If you own SNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/snx/

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBC shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBC common stock that they hold. If you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in SLGG issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders. If you own SLGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/slgg/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ebsb-snx-orbc-and-slgg-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301297103.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.