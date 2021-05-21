Global Biological Seed Treatment Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring BASF, Bayer And Syngenta Among Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Seed Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biological seed treatment market was evaluated at US$747.832 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 11.43% reaching the market size of US$1,595.283 billion by the year 2026.Biological seed treatment refers to the application of biological agents for the protection of seeds against harmful organisms. The growing preference for organic food among individuals as a result of the increased awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming organic food is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the biological seed treatment market. Also, the concerns regarding environmental degradation are increasing around the world and the fact that the use of chemicals during crop production contributes to it is also one of the prominent factors positively impacting the biological seed treatment market and is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Looking at the benefits that biological seed treatments provide over conventional seed treatment methods, various companies are coming forward and launching new biological seed treatment products. For example, Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM) in July 2020 announced that it is going to launch a new product for biological seed treatment in 2021. The product is the first non-living biological seed treatment and is a metabolite derived from Trichoderma.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. The key factor supporting the positive impact is the rising health consciousness among the individuals that the Covid-19 pandemic brought in. Due to the increased focus on health among people, there is an increased demand for organic food, which is considered to have a positive impact on an individual's health. Hence, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a long-term change in the preferences of individuals which led to a boost in organic food preference which is expected to positively impact the biological seed treatment market growth and is anticipated to boost up the market growth even further during the forecast period.The biological seed treatment market has been classified based on type, crop, function, and geography. By type, the market has been segmented into microbial and botanicals. Based on crop, the segmentation has been done into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, vegetable crops, and others. By function, seed protection and seed enhancement have been analyzed thoroughly. North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific are the five regions covered as part of the geography segment. Growing preference for organic food owing to increased awareness of its benefits. One of the key factors supplementing the Biological Seed Treatment market growth includes awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of organic food leading to an increased number of people preferring organic food. Organic food does not use chemical-based seed treatment methods and indulges in biological seed treatment practices for crop protection. According to a 2001 study published in the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, United States, the organically grown carrots, spinach, lettuce, potato, and cabbage contained higher levels of vitamin C, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and fewer nitrates compared to the conventionally grown ones. A meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2014 showed that the organically grown crops had significantly higher levels of antioxidants compared to the conventionally grown crops, with 19% higher levels of phenolic acids, 69% higher levels of flavanones,

28% higher levels of stilbenes, 26% higher levels of flavones, 50% higher levels of flavonols, and 51% higher levels of anthocyanins. Another meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2016 concluded that approximately 50% more omega-3 fatty acids are found in organic meat and dairy which is the result of animals being organically fed. According to a study by American Medical Association's medical journal JAMA Internal medicine in 2018, people who eat organic food are less likely to develop cancer compared to the people who eat conventionally grown food. Various such studies have found the advantages that organically grown food provides over food grown with other methods, giving way to the popularity of organically grown food, which is expected to surge the biological seed treatment market growth during the forecast period. Concerns regarding environmental degradation due to the use of chemicals. The increasing concerns for environmental degradation due to the use of chemicals in crop production and threats related to climate change and countries vying for sustainable development are some of the prominent factors which are expected to drive the biological seed treatment market growth in the coming years. According to a journal published in 2019 in the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, biological seed treatment helps alleviating the abiotic stress conditions like drought and salinity and the role of plant-based microbes for seed treatment has become increasingly significant as the concerns regarding climate change have been increasing.

According to a study published by India's Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) and UK Aid, the use of chemicals like cyantraniliprole and thiamethoxam for seed treatment can damage the biodiversity of crops, and hence the institutes recommended against using the chemicals for seed treatment. According to Bio-Integral Resource Center, United States, biological seed treatment can reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticide use, hence reducing the use of chemicals, and thereby helps in reducing environmental pollution. Looking at the environmental degradation that the chemicals do, the government of India under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) provides biofertilizer (Rhizobium/PSB) at 50 percent of the cost. North America to hold a prominent share in the market Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market owing to the advancements in the agriculture sector there. The preference for organic food among people of the North American region is increasing significantly which is also one of the major drivers which are anticipated to have a positive impact on the biological seed treatment market and are anticipated to propel the market growth in the region. Also, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy pace due to the government support in the region for biological seed treatment. For instance, the government of India has launched Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) in which the farmers are assisted with 25,000 rupees per hectare for three years for organic inputs which include bio-fertilizers for biological seed treatment. Competitive InsightsProminent/major key market players in the Biological Seed Treatment market include BASF, Bayer AG, and Syngenta, among others. The players in the Biological Seed Treatment market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the Biological Seed Treatment market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary3.1. Research Highlights 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Biological Seed Treatment Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Microbials5.3. Botanicals 6. Biological Seed Treatment Market Analysis, by Crop6.1. Introduction6.2. Corn6.3. Wheat6.4. Soybean6.5. Cotton6.6. Vegetable Crops6.7. Others 7. Biological Seed Treatment Market Analysis, by Function7.1. Introduction7.2. Seed Protection7.3. Seed Enhancement 8. Biological Seed Treatment Market Analysis, by Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. North America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type8.2.2. North America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop8.2.3. North America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Function8.2.4. By Country8.2.4.1. USA8.2.4.2. Canada8.2.4.3. Mexico8.3. South America8.3.1. South America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type8.3.2. South America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop8.3.3. South America Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Function8.3.4. By Country8.3.4.1. Brazil8.3.4.2. Argentina8.3.4.3. Others8.4. Europe8.4.1. Europe Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type8.4.2. Europe Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop8.4.3. Europe Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Function8.4.4. By Country8.4.4.1.1. Germany8.4.4.1.2. France8.4.4.1.3. UK8.4.4.1.4. Others8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Function8.5.4. By Country8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia8.5.4.2. UAE8.5.4.3. Others8.6. Asia Pacific8.6.1. Asia Pacific Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type8.6.2. Asia Pacific Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop8.6.3. Asia Pacific Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Function8.6.4. By Country8.6.4.1. China8.6.4.2. India8.6.4.3. Japan8.6.4.4. South Korea8.6.4.5. Others 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles10.1. BASF10.2. Bayer AG10.3. Syngenta10.4. DuPont10.5. Italpollina10.6. Koppert10.7. Incotec10.8. Plant Health Care10.9. Precision Laboratories10.10. Verdesian Life Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzcc1b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biological-seed-treatment-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-basf-bayer-and-syngenta-among-others-301296843.html

SOURCE Research and Markets