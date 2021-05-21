newsbreak-logo
Movies

'Army of the Dead' and the Resurrection of Zack Snyder

By Richard Newby
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“See, what’d I tell you? America always sorts its shit out.” It’s been seventeen years since Zack Snyder made his feature film debut with Dawn of the Dead (2004), a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 zombie classic of the same name. With that film, Snyder helped usher in a wave of both horror remakes and zombie films that would go a long way in shaping pop culture during the first half of the 21st century and positioned himself as one of the hotly discussed filmmakers of his generation. In 2021, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn’t have at least some opinion on Zack Snyder and his filmography. 2021 has also marked a successful creative and critical year for the director who has developed quite the cult following over the past decade, first with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, and now with Army of the Dead on Netflix. It’s the second milestone that will likely have the biggest effect on Snyder’s next steps, as all signs point to him putting the DCEU and his relationship with WarnerMedia in the rearview in exchange for the scenic foreground of a partnership with Netflix and a franchise for Army of the Dead. To borrow from Dawn of the Dead‘s CJ (Michael Kelly) once again, but without the irony implied in the film, Hollywood, as a microcosm of America, always sorts its shit out. And with the release of Army of the Dead, consider Zack Snyder’s immediate future as well and sorted.

