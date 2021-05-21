newsbreak-logo
Insights On The Process Audit Services Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Deloitte, KPMG And SGS India Among Others

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Audit Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Process Audit Services estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGRThe Process Audit Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

  • AJSH
  • CAONWEB
  • D S R V AND Co LLP
  • Deloitte
  • Ernst & Young
  • KPMG
  • Mynd Solution
  • Protiviti
  • PwC
  • RKL eSolutions
  • RSM
  • SGS India
  • Sumeru Solutions
  • UJA

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxfil4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-process-audit-services-global-market-to-2027---featuring-deloitte-kpmg-and-sgs-india-among-others-301297023.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

