newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

American Equity To Name New Chief Financial Officer

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - Get Report announced today that Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla is taking on additional responsibilities as interim Chief Financial Officer. Ted Johnson will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer effective today and will work on an orderly transition until later in 2021, when he will exit the company. The company has launched a formal executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer by retaining executive search firm Egon Zehnder.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla remarked, "We thank Ted for his service and wish him well in his next opportunities. We are pleased he will remain with the company through the coming weeks to work on transition matters."

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (AEL) - Get Report, is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005517/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
259
Followers
17K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Investment#Chief Financial Officer#Chief Investment Officer#Financial Investment#Chief Executive Officer#Ael#New York Stock Exchange#Banks#Fixed Index Annuities#Report#Agents#Transition Matters#Today#West Des Moines#Www American Equity Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Logistyx Technologies Hires Jit Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, announced today the appointment of Jit Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 18 years of executive experience in various financial roles, Kulkarni brings a strong background of financial analysis, strategic planning, accounting and process improvement with a detailed understanding of cloud software companies to Logistyx. As CFO, Kulkarni will lead all aspects of finance for Logistyx as the company continues its global expansion.
BusinessBusiness Insider

AIG to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Peter Zaffino, AIG’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET. A link to the audio webcast will be available in the...
Businesstvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Names A Chief Diversity Officer

Nexstar Media Group today promoted Courtney Williams to the newly created position of chief diversity officer, responsible for leading the company’s efforts to expand diversity in hiring, promotion, and retention. She currently is the company’s vice president of human resources. She will continue to report to Terri Bush, senior vice president of human resources and associate counsel, and assume her additional duties immediately.
Businessaustinnews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Converse, INPosted by
TheStreet

First Farmers Financial Corp. Adds New Directors

Converse, IN, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced the addition of two new Board Directors at the 2021 annual shareholders meeting. Jennifer E. Jones, CEO and Co-Owner of Royal Title Services and Roland K. Winger, Sr. Vice President of Allakos, Inc joined the board on May 11, 2021.
Camp Hill, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Harsco Corporation To Participate In Barrington Research Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (HSC) - Get Report, a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 27, 2021. The Company will be represented by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Robert L. Reynolds, President And CEO Of Putnam Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

Putnam Investments today announced the debut of its first actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are based on four of the firm's leading equity strategies. The new ETFs - Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR), Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT), Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO), and Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) - begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Ex-TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson joins the board of fintech Klarna

Less than a month after retiring as president and CEO at TIAA, Roger Ferguson Jr. is adding a new title to his resume: board director at the Swedish fintech Klarna. Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, is the latest of several new appointees to the board of the Stockholm-based company, which is enjoying rapid growth in the United States. He will bring experience in economics, finance and policy to the firm’s board, CEO Sebastian Siemiątkowski said in a press release.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

UCM Digital Health Names Steve Weissblum Chief Revenue Officer

TROY, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, announces the addition of healthcare and technology executive Steve Weissblum as Chief Revenue Officer. A healthcare entrepreneur and senior executive with deep experience in digital health and healthcare services, Weissblum brings over 20 years of healthcare business strategy and commercialization expertise.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Tod’s Names Chief Marketing and Communication Officer

NEW AT TOD’S: Tod’s SpA chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle has increasingly been focusing on omnichannel distribution and communication across the board. In light of this, the Italian luxury group is adding a position: chief marketing and communication officer of the Tod’s brand. Tod’s has tapped Michele Giacalone to fill this role. He will be based in Milan, reporting to the brand’s general manager, Carlo Alberto Beretta.
Businessrock947.com

Former Aviva CFO Stoddard joins BofA as investment banking vice chair

(Reuters) – Former Aviva Plc Chief Financial Officer Tom Stoddard joined Bank of America Corp as vice chairman of investment banking, according to an internal memo, returning to his advisory roots after a stint in the insurance industry. Stoddard, who advised on such situations as American International Group Inc’s $182...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

FBL Financial (FFG) Completes Take-Private Transaction With FBL Financial Group

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") today announced that it has completed its transaction with FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company"). Under the terms of the previously announced agreement, FBPCIC acquired the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF") owned prior to the transaction for $61.00 per share in cash.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LPL Financial Hires EVP, Advisor Growth Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Alisa Maute joins the firm as executive vice president, Advisor Growth Solutions, effective today. In her role, Maute will focus on growing and optimizing advisor adoption of LPL's platforms and consulting resources to grow their client relationships, while also playing an integral role setting the strategy and build-out of future wealth management offerings. She reports to Ed Fandrey, managing director and divisional president, Advisor Solutions.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Jim Woodward Promoted to SelecSource Staffing Services Chief Financial Officer

SelecSource Staffing Services, a Georgia grown talent-inspired employment agency, recently announced the promotion of Jim Woodward to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Woodward serves as the senior executive responsible for managing all financial actions of the company. From tracking cash flow and financial planning, to analyzing the company’s financial strengths and weaknesses for a successful future.
Minneapolis, MNbeckershospitalreview.com

Allina names chief strategy and growth officer

Lawrence Cho has been named senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Allina Health, the Minneapolis-based health system said May 24. Mr. Cho most recently held executive roles in corporate business development, strategy and international operations at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Allina said Mr. Cho will focus...
Businesspotatonewstoday.com

Lamb Weston announces Chief Financial Officer succession

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. announced today that Robert McNutt has shared his intent to retire from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective August 6, 2021. Bernadette Madarieta, Vice President and Controller, will succeed Mr. McNutt as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2021. Ms. Madarieta will report to Tom Werner, Lamb Weston’s President and CEO.
EconomyQSR magazine

Bojangles Names Byron Chandler New Chief Development Officer

Bojangles announced today that Byron Chandler, an experienced quick-service restaurant industry real estate executive, has been named chief development officer for the restaurant chain best known for its chicken, biscuits and Legendary Iced Tea. In this new role, he will be responsible for leading Bojangles’ real estate, construction and design teams and implementing the company’s strategic plans to build its real estate portfolio for future growth. Chandler will begin on June 7.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Praxis Precision Medicines Appoints Tim Kelly As Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced the appointment of Tim Kelly as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kelly joins Praxis from Foundation Medicine, where he served as chief financial officer and head of corporate management.