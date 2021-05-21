newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic May 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Home prices in the U.S. rose again in April, albeit at a slightly lower rate than recorded in the prior month. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (RDN) - Get Report, home prices nationally rose from the end of March 2021 to the end of April 2021 at an annualized rate of 10.4 percent. The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005515/en/

Radian Home Price Index (HPI) Infographic May 2021

For the prior twelve months, the Radian HPI rose 9.2 percent (April 2020 to April 2021), the fastest annual rate recorded since before the COVID outbreak. While the April month-over-month rate was slightly lower than the prior month, the twelve-month rate increased compared to March. Recent annual increases are benefiting from the more distanced months of lower appreciation recorded during the early days of the national shut-down. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

"As we are now a full year from the initial COVID induced national closures of 2020, the U.S.'s strong national housing market continues to chug along in April," noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. "Pent-up demand for homes, improving economic activity, a strong labor market and low mortgage rates have been strong tailwinds for housing. However, as the U.S. starts to see growing considerations for ending or reducing government stimulus (monetary and fiscal) in the coming months, and concerns of higher potential inflation making headlines, there is a need to keep a very close eye on housing in the coming half year," added Gaenzler.

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

  • Median home price in the U.S. rose to $277,356
  • Active supply of homes well below long term average

The national median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $277,356. Since the start of the COVID lockdowns in March 2020, the average home in the U.S. has appreciated by more than $20,000. Home price appreciation over the past year has increased homeowner equity levels by more than $1.5 trillion dollars.

Gains in home prices are partially due to a continued lack of supply. After falling for 10 of the prior 12 months, active listings have now increased three consecutive months—although only by 32,000 properties from the prior month. In April, more than 881,000 residential properties were for sale, the fifth month with less than one million properties listed nationally. Over the last decade, the U.S. has had an average of 1.4 million homes on the market each month. At the current count of active listings, the U.S. has 40 percent fewer homes on the market, on average, than at any time over the past decade.

REGIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

  • All Regions reported solid appreciation from prior month.
  • Three Western states consistently demonstrate strong home price appreciation

While all six Regional indices reported higher 12-month rates of home price appreciation, only two Regions (Mid Atlantic and Northeast) reported higher rates of appreciation compared to March. In April, the Northeast narrowly edged out the South Region for the highest appreciation rate (+11.9 percent). All Regions showed strength in the month with the worst performing Region (Midwest) still recording a very impressive 9.1% increase from the prior month.

Looking at trends from the last six months, the Radian HPI can identify some state-level winners and losers. The states showing the greatest increase in appreciation trends include a combination of South, Southwest and Midwest states including NE, AZ, AR, and MS. The most consistently strong states for appreciation in the last half year include ID, MT, GA, and WA. While these states showed increasing or consistently steady rates of appreciation, eleven of the 50 states plus DC, recorded lower monthly appreciation rates than the average appreciation over the last six-months including NC, ND, WV and KY.

METROPOLITAN AREA DATA AND TRENDS

  • Boise got stronger in April
  • Large metro areas median price outpace nation

Across the largest or most important metro areas of the U.S., the last three-months have been some of the faster appreciating on record with an average annualized rate of 9.6 percent appreciation. The strongest metro markets over the last quarter include Boise, ID, which continues to rise rapidly, Phoenix, AZ and Charlotte, NC. Some of the slower appreciating larger cities and metro areas over the last quarter include Boston, MA, Fargo, ND, and Burlington, VT.

The average median estimated home price of homes in the 50-largest metros ended April at $295,259. However, just the top 20-largest metros topped an average median home price of more than $385,000. Compared to the national median estimated price, the largest cities continue to outpace the nation. In April, the largest metros median stood more than $100,000 higher than the national median.

ABOUT THE RADIAN HPI

Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., provides national and regional indices for download at radian.com/hpi, along with information on how to access the full library of indices.

Additional content on the housing market can also be found on the Radian Insights page located at https://radian.com/news-and-knowledge/insights.

Red Bell offers the Radian HPI data set along with a client access portal for content visualization and data extraction. The engine behind the Radian HPI has created more than 100,000 unique data series, which are updated on a monthly basis.

The Radian HPI Portal is a self-service data and visualization platform that contains a library of thousands of high-value indices based on both geographic dimensions as well as by market, or property attributes. The platform provides monthly updated access to nine different geographic dimensions, from the national level down to zip codes. In addition, the Radian HPI provides unique insights into market changes, conditions and strength across multiple property attributes, including bedroom count and livable square footage. To help enhance customers' understanding of granular real estate markets, the library is expanded regularly to include more insightful indices.

In addition to the services offered by its Red Bell subsidiary, Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit http://www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005515/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
259
Followers
17K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpi#Market Prices#Price Levels#Equity Prices#Median Home Prices#Asset Prices#Radian Home Price Index#Llc#Radian Group Inc#Rdn#The Radian Hpi#Covid#Western#Ms#Mt#Ga#Wa#Metropolitan Area#Svp Of Data And Analytics#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Toll Brothers profit, sales rise on housing demand

Toll Brothers Inc. reported higher second-quarter sales as demand for homes continued to outstrip supply. Fiscal second-quarter net income came in at $127.9 million, beating the $75.7 million from the prior year. On a per-share basis, net income was $1.01, topping Wall Street expectations and a jump from the 59...
Real EstateBuilder

Case-Shiller HPI: Home Prices Soar 13.2% YOY in March

Home prices continued to increase across the U.S. in March, according to data released for the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. At the national level, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index rose by 13.2% YOY in March, up from 12% in February. The 10-City Composite annual increase rose 12.8%, up from 11.7%, while the 20-City Composite rose 13.3%, up from 12% in February.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s housing market is once again moving too fast for appraisals to keep pace with values and it’s sidelining would-be buyers who require mortgages, according to Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez.   “That’s a constant now,” says Martinez.  “They are $40,000 off, $60,000 off.  They aren’t even in the neighborhood.”  The gap between appraised and… Continue Reading Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers The post Appraisals lag home prices, crippling buyers appeared first on Nevada Current.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Prices 16.3M Share Class A Upsized Common Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 16,300,000 of its Class A common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share ("Class A common shares"), of which 5,500,000 shares were offered directly by the Company, and 10,800,000 shares were offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their respective affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of up to an additional 2,445,000 Class A common shares. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about May 25, 2021.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 0.6% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the three months prior. On a yearly basis,...
Orlando, FLspotonflorida.com

Home prices surge in Central Florida (Video)

Home prices are surging across Central Florida and the inventory is low. Real estate agents say this housing market is nowhere near slowing down. - FOX 35 Orlando delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from Orlando, Florida and across the nation. Subscribe to FOX 35 News: ...
Real EstateFOX 11 and 41

Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Homes Selling Below Asking Price

It is no secret at this point that one of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a red-hot housing market. With more people at home, consumer spending in 2020 was down and savings rates were up, while the government pumped money into the economy with low interest rates and direct stimulus to American households. These conditions gave more people the means to save up for a home and brought a stampede of new would-be buyers into the housing market. But with many sellers staying out of the market, prices are at record highs and inventories at record lows.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Stewart Title acquires digital mortgage tech firm Cloudvirga

Title-services giant Stewart Title announced today the acquisition of Cloudvirga, a leading fintech company that powers digital mortgages through its retail and wholesale point-of-sale systems. The addition of Cloudvirga, founded in 2016 and used by 10 of the country’s top 40 mortgage lenders, strengthens Stewart’s positioning in the mortgage finance...
austinnews.net

CBRE Commences Marketing Launch to Monetize a Portion of CIBT's Real Estate Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that CBRE Limited ('CBRE'), a leading Canadian real estate brokerage and the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally, has formally started its marketing campaign to exclusively list for sale six highly desirable GEC® rental buildings.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

PHH Buying Large MSR Portfolio From AmeriHome Mortgage

PHH Mortgage Corp., a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corp., has entered into an agreement with AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC to purchase, in bulk, mortgage servicing rights with a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $48 billion. The bulk MSR portfolio is composed of approximately 178,000 mortgage loans sold to or...
Marin County, CAMercury News

58% over asking? Deal. Marin real estate market roars on

Even in the trench warfare of Marin County home sales, the battle of 116 Blackfield Drive stands apart. The Tiburon property, a modest 1,305-square-foot home with a single bathroom, was listed at $1.298 million in late March. On the April 1 offer deadline, the property got 18 bids and sold for $2.057 million — or 58% over asking price, said Liz McCarthy, the seller’s agent.
Businessinvesting.com

Japan National Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in the price of goods and services from the perspective of the consumer. It is a key way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation. The impact on the currency may go both ways, a rise in CPI may lead to a rise in interest rates and a rise in local currency, on the other hand, during recession, a rise in CPI may lead to a deepened recession and therefore a fall in local currency.
Businessthebalance.com

Inflation May Be Understated Without Home Prices

The big question these days is how hot will inflation get and will the higher prices really be temporary, as the Federal Reserve and many forecasters predict. But what about where we stand right now? Is the current data even accurate? Some economists say we may be underestimating pressures because inflation rates don’t properly capture the recent surge in home prices. They say the misleading data puts the Fed—which can control inflation with its benchmark interest rate but has so far chosen not to—behind the curve.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Infographics: US Consumer Prices Shoot Up

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumer (CPI-U), a closely watched measure of inflation in the United States, has shot up in its April reading, with both the broad CPI for all items and the core CPI excluding food and energy prices up significantly on a year-over-year basis. Compared to April 2020, consumer prices rose 4.2 percent and 3.0 percent excluding food and energy items.
Economyypradio.org

Spike In Consumer Index Price Sparks Concern

The Labor Department said Wednesday its consumer index price rose 4.2% in 12 months, the largest gain since the financial collapse of 2008. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the surge. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “. Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million. NYSE:YALA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching...