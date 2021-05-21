newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Half of Texas high school's graduating class suspended after senior prank

By Morgan Burrell
newschannel20.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMFORT, Texas (WOAI/KABBB) - The last couple of weeks of senior year are supposed to be the happiest moments for students heading off to college. But after taking part in a senior prank, dozens of Comfort High School seniors in Texas have been suspended. "It was a harmless senior prank...

newschannel20.com
View All 649 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#Senior Prank#School Principal#High School Students#Texas College#College Students#College Kids#Senior Year#Comfort#Woai#Kabbb#In School Suspension#Parents#Field#Police#Thought#Plastic Forks#Balloons#Graffiti#Disciplinary Actions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Prank
Related
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

The Parent Communication Network and local businesses have partnered to put together a free week of fun and socially distanced activities for all Albert Lea High School 2021 graduates. This has been a unique year for seniors and organizers are excited to offer this unique event to celebrate their accomplishments. The graduates will be participating in an interactive scavenger hunt that will have them exploring Albert Lea in a safe manner to complete challenges for prizes while collecting some freebies along the way. If you have a graduate, be sure to have them check their email for messages regarding how to participate in this event. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: https://signup.com/go/GLfRvYp or reach out to hsadauskis@gmail.com. The game will start Saturday and will conclude with the Albert Lea Senior High School graduation events on May 21.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

St. Patrick High School's senior class may be 'small in size, but it is big in heart, passion and acheivements'

The 2021 St. Patrick High School graduating class accomplished great things, said senior class president Samuel Dekleva on Sunday. “Though our class is small in size, it is big in heart, passion and achievements,” Dekleva said. “We are surrounded today by outstanding individuals.”. The graduation ceremony brought together students, parents,...
High Schoolsmcps.org

Project Graduation Partnership to Support High School Senior Picnics

Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools, 301-475-5511, ext. 32178. Dr. Maureen Montgomery, Deputy Superintendent of Schools, 301-475-5511, ext. 32135. LEONARDTOWN, MD – During the month of May, St. Mary’s County Public Schools in partnership with St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office will be providing support to all senior picnic events scheduled for St. Mary’s County Public High Schools. Through funding provided by the St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office, all graduating seniors will be provided traditional project graduation gift packs and food during their senior picnics. This partnership is a joint effort to support and maintain the traditions established to support all graduating seniors through the Project Graduation. The dates of the picnics are as follows:
Shelbyville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Graduating Seniors Have A Couple Of Events Coming At Shelbyville High School

It’s not secret that school hasn’t been the easiest this year. For students at Shelbyville High School, however, they’ve gotten lucky in terms of how normal this school year has been. Principal Kyle Ladd is excited for the potential of a really normal year next year, but is very proud of how his students faced the adversity this pandemic brought to them.
High Schoolcbslocal.com

Prom for High School Students

Did you kids NOT go to their prom because of the pandemic? Julissa Ortiz is in Sacramento at a place where they are hosting proms for those who were not able attend their prom due to the shutdown.
Florida StateNew York Post

Florida high school edits clothes onto female yearbook pictures

A Florida high school made edits to 80 yearbook pictures, adding clothes onto photos of female students without their consent, reports said. Bartram Trail High School is getting slammed by parents after editing pictures for what the district claims are students “out of dress code,” The St. Augustine Record reported.
High Schooladvocatemag.com

Meet Laurence Smith, math teacher at L.V. Stockard Middle School

Smith, 29, lives in North Oak Cliff and started at Stockard five years ago. He coaches football, track and soccer. This past year was the first time anyone can remember Stockard beating A.W. Browne and W.H. Atwell middle schools — their big rivals — in football. “I know it’s a...
Georgia Statenfldraftdiamonds.com

Georgia High School football player Daquan Gillett killed after a water gun fight turned deadly

Daquan Gillett an 18-year-old high school football player for Riverdale is dead after a water gun fight ended with real bullets at Kenwood Park on May 7th. According to News Daily, Daquan Gillett was killed and another person was wounded in the incident. A group of youth were playing with water guns and balloons when a fight erupted leading to real gunfire.
High SchoolForest Park Review

Thirty-one D209 students named as State Scholars

Thirty-one students from Proviso Township High Schools District 209 have been recognized by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) as 2021-22 State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement. The designation of the 2021-22 school year refers to the year the students will begin postsecondary education. Several factors play into the...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Students look up to Wyoming high school ag program teacher

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Some of Tommy Cress’ greatest passions include ranching, rodeo and reaching young people. For years, the longtime educator served as an assistant principal of East High School. But last year, he decided he wanted a more hands-on role and accepted a position as the agriculture teacher at Cheyenne’s Central High School.