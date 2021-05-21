newsbreak-logo
UPDATE: Region had drop in weekly COVID-19 case totals

The Free Press
The Free Press
 3 days ago
The Free Press and MPR News

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a 24% drop in new COVID-19 cases this week.

It was the third straight week with declining new case totals in the nine-county region, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Area counties combined for 179 new cases between May 15-21, compared to 235 between May 8-14.

Testing was down by about 25% in the region during an overlapping timeframe, but the rate of positive tests remained level. The positivity rate also remained well below the 5% threshold used as a measure for concern.

Much of the regionwide drop in cases this week was due to Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. They accounted for 41 fewer cases out of the region’s 57 fewer cases total.

Le Sueur, Brown, Faribault and Sibley counties also had fewer cases this week. The three counties with increases in cases, on the other hand, were Waseca, Watonwan and Martin counties.

Watonwan County’s rise from 14 to 23 new cases was the biggest jump in the region.

As for new cases confirmed Friday, south-central Minnesota combined for 36, up from 22 Thursday, according to the health department.

Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, after having one each on Wednesday and Thursday.

Minnesota had 21 more deaths linked to the illness statewide, however, the most since April 28. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,354.

Of the 36 new cases in the south-central region Friday, Blue Earth County accounted for 11. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties both had six.

All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 11

• Nicollet County — 6

• Le Sueur County — 6

• Faribault County — 3

• Martin County — 3

• Waseca County — 2

• Watonwan County — 2

• Sibley County — 2

• Brown County — 1

Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID-19 data continues to show a pandemic in retreat. New cases, known active cases and new hospital admissions are all declining from the spring surge. Even more encouraging: the seven-day new case trend has fallen to its lowest level since late September.

At the same time, the effort to get the vast majority of Minnesota adults vaccinated is struggling to regain traction. Even though they’ve ended Minnesota’s statewide mask-wearing order, officials acknowledge the need to do more to get shots into arms.

Despite concerns around the vaccination rate, the overall pandemic picture continues to brighten.

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases is at 7,356. Active cases have fallen by nearly half over the past few weeks and are down nearly two-thirds from their most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

There are 396 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 116 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. It’s the first time since late March that current hospitalizations have fallen below 400.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began. The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15- to 19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

More than 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.4 million have completed their vaccinations as of Friday’s update.

That works out to about 55.2% of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 62.7% with at least one shot, including 89% of those 65 and older.

In south-central Minnesota, about 51.1% of the 16-and-older population is completely vaccinated and 56.7% has at least one shot.

The state’s now topped 5 million doses administered. Still, the current vaccination pace is lagging, raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of Minnesota adults might not get vaccinated.

Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point in mid-April before it began dropping. It’s been running at fewer than 40,000 daily the past two weeks.

