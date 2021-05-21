newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 3.07 Bn Growth Expected In Automotive Bumpers Market During 2021-2025 | Integration Of Sensors In Automotive Bumpers To Drive Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive bumpers market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by material, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the material, the market saw maximum growth in the plastic segment in 2020.
  • What are the major trends in the market?Changes in recycling standards is the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Benteler International AG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Fab Fours Inc., FLEX-N-GATE Corp., Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., SMP Deutschland GmbH, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the integration of sensors in automotive bumpers. However, increasing cost pressure for OEMs might challenge growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?APAC dominated the market with a 53% share in 2020.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Bumper Market - Global smart bumper market is segmented by end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Skid Plate Market - Global automotive skid plate market is segmented by application (SUV, pickup truck, ATV, and adventure motorcycle) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Benteler International AG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Fab Fours Inc., FLEX-N-GATE Corp., Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., SMP Deutschland GmbH, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the integration of sensors in automotive bumpers will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing cost pressure for OEMs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive bumpers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Bumpers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Bumpers Market is segmented as below:

  • Material
  • Plastic
  • Others
  • Application
  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44000

Automotive Bumpers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive bumpers market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Bumpers Market Size
  • Automotive Bumpers Market Trends
  • Automotive Bumpers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies changes in recycling standards as one of the prime trends driving the Automotive Bumpers Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Bumpers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive bumpers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive bumpers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive bumpers market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bumpers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Benteler International AG
  • COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
  • Fab Fours Inc.
  • FLEX-N-GATE Corp.
  • Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • SMP Deutschland GmbH
  • Toray Industries Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-bumpers-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-3-07-bn-growth-expected-in-automotive-bumpers-market-during-2021-2025--integration-of-sensors-in-automotive-bumpers-to-drive-growth--technavio-301296703.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
248
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Product Market#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Market Growth#Industrial Growth#Global Growth#Market Changes#Compagnie#Flex N Gate Corp#Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd#Magna International Inc#Toyota Motor Corp#Apac#Mea#Atv#Automotive Bumpers#Challenges The Market#Scope Technavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Robotics in Drug Discovery Market 2020(COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2027| Mitsubishi Electric, KUKA AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC, AstraZeneca

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Get Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-robotics-in-drug-discovery-market. Market Dynamics:. Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis...
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market 2021 Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Technologies and Forecast to 2026

The latest documented market research study on Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published with MarketQuest.biz provides an in-sight survey of the historical and current market situation and the forecast trends. The report comprises a detailed analysis of this business landscape and contains important details regarding the present market trends. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the global Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) market standard, geographical regions, market key vendors, end-user applications, and products. With the classified market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, and market share.
Medical & Biotechthekatynews.com

Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market 2021 Trends, Drivers, Strategies and Competitive Landscape to 2026

MarketQuest.biz has announced the addition of a new research report titled Global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 which is well crafted using a combo of significant data related to the market. The report tracks the new technological advancements and new releases to assist clients in preparing their future-based prospective services and products as well as create profitable business decisions. The report represents statistics in graphical format. The report aims to provide an understanding of the global mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics market landscape, important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates and how to position-specific brands in the best way.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc

Global Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Pharmacy Retailing Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Pharmacy Retailing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Pharmacy Retailing market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Pharmacy Retailing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Deep Learning System Market Growth Strategies | Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025 NVIDIA, Intel, Xilinx

Latest Research Study on Global Deep Learning System Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Deep Learning System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Deep Learning System. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are NVIDIA (United States), Intel (United States), Xilinx (United States), Micron Technology (United States), Qualcomm (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Graphcore (United Kingdom), Mythic (United States), Adapteva (United States), Koniku (United States),
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Proton Therapy Systems Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, SHI Group

The Latest survey report on COVID-19 Global & USA Proton Therapy Systems Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, COVID-19 & USA Proton Therapy Systems organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are IBA, Varian Technologies, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, SHI Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, ProTom International, Mevion, ProNova & Optivus Proton Therapy.
Dallas, TXthedallasnews.net

Automotive Semiconductor Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the automotive semiconductor market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from introduction of semiconductor to nano chips and radar sensor semiconductor. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach $53.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2%. In this market, integrated circuit is the largest segment by component type, whereas powertrain and safety is largest by application. The introduction of high efficiency power semiconductors and development of smaller single–chips for radar sensors provides strategic growth path in this market.
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Distributed Feedback (DFB) Laser Diode Market 2021 Growing Trends and Demands Analysis Forecast to 2026

MRInsights.biz has released a market research study entitled Global Distributed Feedback (DFB) Laser Diode Market Growth 2021-2026 that brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market. The report presents a deep analysis of market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players’ market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The report emphasizes fundamental synopsis of the global industry, embracing categorizations, applications, explanations, and manufacturing chain structure. It shows the context of current and future trends driving global Distributed Feedback (DFB) Laser Diode market growth. The report contains a competitive analysis of the key market developments that include challenges, competition, and opportunities available in the global Distributed Feedback (DFB) Laser Diode market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Oleochemicals Markets 2021-2025 - Urbanization / Growth In Biodiesel / Rising Vegetable Oil Demand And Supply / Widespread Utilization Of Fatty Acids / Favorable Government Regulations

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The oleochemicals market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, growth in the biodiesel sector, rising vegetable oil demand and supply, widespread utilization of fatty acids,...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Chassis Material Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis And Forecast By 2031

The international research report on Automotive Chassis Material Market report 2021 gives a useful survey for the industry players to understand competitive Automotive Chassis Material market scenario. It also provides an analysis on market-size, shares supply-demand analysis, sales value and volume study of different industries combined with Automotive Chassis Material division study, with respect to important topographical regions. The worldwide Automotive Chassis Material industry report consists of the current evolution in the global industry and crucial elements that affect the overall growth of the Automotive Chassis Material market.
Worldbostonnews.net

Europe Smart Cities Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 - 2028 | ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and Siemens, among others

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Smart Cities Market" Analysis, Europe Smart Cities market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Smart Cities industry. With the classified Europe Smart Cities market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Industry, TXthekatynews.com

Global MEMS Sensors for Automotive Industry 2021

MarketsandResearch.biz has presented updated research on Global MEMS Sensors for Automotive Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The report delivers a widespread and elementary study of the market, encompassing the analysis of subjective aspects that can give key business insights to the readers. The report […]
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive Automatic Transmission Solenoid Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Automotive Automatic Transmission Solenoid market report: A rundown. The Automotive Automatic Transmission Solenoid market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Visualization Tools Market (2021 To 2026) - Rising Need To Create Interactive Dashboards From Unused Data Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Visualization Tools Market by Tool (Standalone, Integrated), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data visualization tools...
MarketsSentinel

Glue Tape Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021-2031

Glue Tape Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond. The latest study on Glue Tape market offers in-depth analysis and insights for the forecast period (2021-2031). The study tracks Glue Tape sales and adoption in over 20 countries, with analysis high-growth as well as emerging markets. The Glue Tape market research report also offer COVID-19 analysis on sales, providing readers with latest analysis.