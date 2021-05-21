newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - NXU

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nexco Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: NXU

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending review of fundamental change by listing exchange

Halt Time (ET): 4:04 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
262
Followers
17K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Equity Investment#National Review#National Debt#Cnw#Nexco Resources Inc#Cse Symbol#Nxu#Trading Halts#Company#Pending Review#Fundamental Change#Vancouver#Bc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Element 29 Commences Trading on the OTCQB

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMTRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "ECU."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Auxly Reaches An Agreement With Myconic Capital To Sell KGK Science For Up To $16.5 Million In Value

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (" Auxly" or the " Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Myconic Capital Corp. ( NEO: MEDI) (" Myconic"), an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio focused on emerging companies, pursuant to which Myconic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of KGK Science Inc. (" KGK") (the " Transaction") for up to $16.5 million in value comprised of:
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Provention Bio Stock Trading Halted Today

RED BANK, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that Nasdaq has halted trading of the Company's common stock. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee is meeting...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Dentalcorp Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Graham Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market. dentalcorp...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Aurora Cannabis To Begin Trading On The The Nasdaq Global Select Market On May 25, 2021 At Market Open

EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the " Company" or " Aurora") (NASDAQ | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") after the market close today.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Myconic Capital To Acquire KGK Science From Auxly Cannabis Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (NEO: MEDI) (the " Company" or " Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement"), dated May 26, 2021, pursuant to which it will acquire 100% of each class of the issued and outstanding shares of KGK Science Inc. (" KGK") from Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (" Auxly") as an investment (the " Transaction"). As consideration for KGK, Myconic will pay a base amount of $12.5 million in aggregate to Auxly over time in the form of $1.5 million in cash payable on closing of the Transaction (the " Closing Date"), $1.0 million in cash payable six months after the Closing Date, and $10.0 million in common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares") based on the 30-day volume weighted average price per share immediately prior to the entering into of the Agreement. The Consideration Shares issued in connection with the Transaction will become tradeable in four equal installments within the first year of the Closing Date.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces A Proposed Private Placement Of $400,000

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered offering ("Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000. Under the terms...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InspireMD Announces Warrants Exchange Listing Transfer To Nasdaq

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), today announced the Company's warrants, NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB, currently traded on the NYSE: American, have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Trading is expected to begin on June 8, 2021, under the symbols NSPRW and NSPRZ on the Nasdaq.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $90,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksdallassun.com

First Growth Funds Makes $859,852 Profit from Sale of Ethereum

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / First Growth Funds Limited (CSE:FGFL) '(Company') is pleased to announce it has successfully sold 255.5 Ethereum tokens for $907,052. The Company invested $47,200 and booked $859,852 cash profit from the sale. The Ethereum investment was held for approximately 2 years and...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Moody's Corporation To Present At Investor Conferences

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - Get Report announced today that the company will be presenting at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, as well as the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference. On Friday June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

J2 Global To Participate In Four Investor Conferences In June

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report, a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in four investor conferences in June. William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 1, 2021, 11:40am (ET)Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/jcom/1927055. Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: June 9,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Emerging Markets Report: A Whole New Level

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time we've covered the successes and progression of Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (RACMF:OTCQB) a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement. One of the major positives with Loop has been...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mitek To Present At The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference On June 2, 2021

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia and CFO Jeff Davison are scheduled to present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.
Stocksnewmarkettoday.ca

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:. Toronto Stock Exchange (19,745.47, up 181.35 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $27.98 on 14.6 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Down 27 cents, or 0.73...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.69. 1,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78. Several equities analysts have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) & The Competition

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CIBC Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$34.00

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $97.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “. Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March...