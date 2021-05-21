Global Audio DSP Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, End-use And Geography

newsbreak-logo
DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audio DSP Market By Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global audio DSP market was valued at $11.06 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.43 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. The audio DSP market is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to high investments in R&D activities by market players and increase in focus toward Internet of Things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include increase in demand for automobile & electronics and development of smart devices.The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for key players to enter the audio DSP market. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. Moreover, it features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.The audio DSP market size is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into discrete and integrated. By end use, it is analyzed across computer, phones, tablets, over-ear headphones, TWS, home entertainment, commercial, automotive, portable, smart home, IoT, wearable, and AR/VR. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.The key players profiled in the audio DSP industry include Texas Instrument, Altera Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Corporation, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Xilinx Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, LSI Corporation, and Ceva Incorporated. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This study includes the analytical depiction of the audio DSP market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
  • The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the audio DSP market.
  • The audio DSP market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Advantage of Compound Semiconductors Over Silicon-Based Technology3.6.1.2. Increase in Demand for Compound Semiconductor Epitaxial Wafer in Led Technology3.6.1.3. Emerging Trends Toward Compound Semiconductor Wafers in the Automotive Industry3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. High-Cost Associated with Compound Semiconductor Materials and Components3.6.3. Opportunity3.6.3.1. Emerging Usage of Compound Semiconductors in Smart Technologies3.7. Pricing Analysis (2019)3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.8.1. COVID-19 Outbreak3.8.2. Impact on Market Size3.8.3. End-user Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact3.8.4. Parent Industry Impact3.8.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact3.8.5.1. Limiting Cuts to R&D Expense:3.8.5.2. Focusing on Next-Generation Products3.8.5.3. Shifting Toward Agile Supply Chain Model3.8.6. Opportunity Window3.9. Technology Trends Chapter 4: Audio Dsp Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.2. Discrete4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Integrated4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Audio Dsp Market, by End Use5.1. Overview5.2. Computer5.2.1. Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Phones5.3.1. Metal Organic Molecular Beam Epitaxy5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Tablets5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Over-Ear Headphones5.5.1. Liquid Phase Epitaxy5.5.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.4. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Tws5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.7. Home Entertainment5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.8. Commercial5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.9. Automotive5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.10. Portable5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.11. Smart Home5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.12. Iot5.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.12.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.13. Wearable5.13.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.13.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.13.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.14. Ar/Vr5.14.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.14.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.14.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Audio Dsp Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Company Profiles7.1. Analog Devices Incorporated7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Key Executives7.1.3. Company Snapshot7.1.4. Operating Business Segments7.1.5. Product Portfolio7.1.6. R&D Expenditure7.1.7. Business Performance7.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.2. Broadcom Incorporated (Broadcom Corporation)7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Key Executives7.2.3. Company Snapshot7.2.4. Operating Business Segments7.2.5. Product Portfolio7.2.6. R&D Expenditure7.2.7. Business Performance7.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.3. Ceva Incorporated7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Key Executives7.3.3. Company Snapshot7.3.4. Operating Business Segments7.3.5. Product Portfolio7.3.6. R&D Expenditure7.3.7. Business Performance7.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.4. Intel Corporation (Altera Corporation)7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Key Executives7.4.3. Company Snapshot7.4.4. Operating Business Segments7.4.5. Product Portfolio7.4.6. R&D Expenditure7.4.7. Business Performance7.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.5. Nxp Semiconductors N. V7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Key Executives7.5.3. Company Snapshot7.5.4. Operating Business Segments7.5.5. Product Portfolio7.5.6. R&D Expenditure7.5.7. Business Performance7.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.6. Qualcomm Incorporated7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Key Executives7.6.3. Company Snapshot7.6.4. Operating Business Segments7.6.5. Product Portfolio7.6.6. R&D Expenditure7.6.7. Business Performance7.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Renesas Electronics Corporation7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Key Executives7.7.3. Company Snapshot7.7.4. Operating Business Segments7.7.5. Product Portfolio7.7.6. R&D Expenditure7.7.7. Business Performance7.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.8. Texas Instruments Incorporated.7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Key Executives7.8.3. Company Snapshot7.8.4. Operating Business Segments7.8.5. Product Portfolio7.8.6. R&D Expenditure7.8.7. Business Performance7.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Toshiba Corporation7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Key Executives7.9.3. Company Snapshot.7.9.4. Operating Business Segments7.9.5. Product Portfolio7.9.6. R&D Expenditure7.9.7. Business Performance7.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.10. Xilinx Incorporated7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Key Executives7.10.3. Company Snapshot7.10.4. Operating Business Segments7.10.5. Product Portfolio7.10.6. R&D Expenditure7.10.7. Business Performance7.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gk376

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-audio-dsp-market-2020-to-2027---by-type-end-use-and-geography-301297022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

New York City, NY
251
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
