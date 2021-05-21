newsbreak-logo
The Citizen app now has private security cars and that's going to end badly

By Tom Maxwell
Cover picture for the articleCitizen, a neighborhood watch and crime alert app, has begun testing “on-demand” private security vehicles in Los Angeles. VICE reported on the initiative, which was later confirmed by Citizen as a “pilot program” without adding further detail. At first glance, the cars look very much like police squad vehicles, but...

