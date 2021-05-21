Navy Officer by Jasper Morrison Breathes New Life into a Classic Emeco Design
Jasper Morrison has given Emeco’s classic upholstered Navy Officer Collection a fresh, light and modern update. The upholstered Navy Officer series was first introduced in 1948. As US Navy Officers were being redeployed off Navy Warships to land based facilities, they wanted a little more comfort than the ship board 1006 Navy chair provided. The Navy Officer Chair was born a bit bigger and a bit softer. Since then, the Navy Officer series has been used for working and dining in settings where an extra level of comfort and durability is demanded. With its long history, not to mention its countless cameo appearances in films and TV series, this humble but proud chair is an unimpeachable symbol of no-nonsense American ingenuity.officeinsight.com