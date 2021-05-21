newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Alion Awarded $285 Million Task Order For Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, And Cyber Security For Leading Edge Training For The Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO)

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $285 million task order with a 48-month period of performance for Engineering, Integration, Modeling & Simulation, and Cyber Security for Leading Edge Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO). This task order is to provide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) of new software, technologies, and methods to enable improvements within the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE). Alion will support software engineering, systems integration, and cyber security across a wide spectrum of NCTE engineering projects. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.

"The Alion NCTE team's technical understanding, experience, and customer insight ensures continued Fleet training capability development and delivery. We have brought more than 20 years of significant technology innovation for Fleet training with our high-quality software development and engineering team," said Glenn Goodman, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Live, Virtual and Constructive Solutions Group. "As the prime developer of NCTE's Navy Training Baseline (NTB) software and Enterprise Tactical Training Network, we enhance productivity using agile engineering to provide continuous evolution of training technologies and solutions to support Navy, Joint, and Coalition mission partners."

Over the past 15 years, the NCTE has integrated new capabilities, systems, and training networks for the Fleet and delivered advanced distributed weapon systems training in the execution of Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) and Combatant Commander (COCOM) Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) exercises. The NCTE includes an enterprise network of interconnected nodes located throughout the United States and multiple coalition partner nations with over 90 training sites currently connected to the network. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division (NSCWCORDIV), Range Systems Engineering Department, Training Range Systems (RS-20) is responsible for the management of the NCTE and the Navy Combined Tactical Training Ranges (CTTR) which enable the training of Naval Forces throughout the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAMThe DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIONSolving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-285-million-task-order-for-engineering-integration-modeling--simulation-and-cyber-security-for-leading-edge-training-for-the-naval-surface-warfare-center-corona-nswcco-301297146.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
254
Followers
17K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineering#Advanced Systems#Advanced Technology#Network Engineering#Advanced Training#Nswcco#Ncte#Iac Mac#The U S Air Force#Dtic#S T#Navy Training Baseline#Joint#Fleet Synthetic Training#Cocom#Nscwcordiv Rrb#Training Range Systems#Cttr#Ofrp#Dod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zscaler To Acquire Smokescreen To Enhance Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange With Advanced Active Defense Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - Get Report, the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Smokescreen Technologies, a leader in active defense and deception technology. Smokescreen's cutting edge capabilities will be integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, further building upon Zscaler's ability to precisely detect the most sophisticated, highly targeted attacks, ransomware, and lateral movement attempts. Additionally, Smokescreen will help provide rich threat intelligence and telemetry for the Zscaler team to proactively hunt for emerging adversary tactics and techniques. The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close during Zscaler's fiscal fourth quarter ending July 31, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior, 2021 Report - New Customer Experiences Driven By Digitalization And Personalization Create Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Shaping Post-COVID Consumer Behavior" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. COVID-19 has impacted the way we work, make purchases, and spend our free time. Some consumption patterns and behaviors will have a lasting impact on economies around the world. The publisher has mapped 5 critical areas of influences that will shape consumer behavior.
Militaryfedscoop.com

Department of Defense seeks new AI systems to power drone group work

The military wants its drones to work together and is working to create an automated network of unmanned aerial systems that can accomplish complex tasks with the help of artificial intelligence. To do this, the Silicon Valley outpost of the Department of Defense (DOD), the Defense Innovation Unit, has posted...
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

HENSOLDT Awarded €50 Million Order to Deliver Radar Electronics for ‘Quadriga’ Eurofighters

Having been commissioned back in March to produce and deliver ECRS Mk1 radars, sensor solutions supplier HENSOLDT has now been awarded a further order worth 50 million euros under the German Air Force’s Quadriga procurement program for 38 Eurofighter combat aircrafts. In the context of the Quadriga program, HENSOLDT has been commissioned by the European EuroRADAR Consortium to produce and deliver radar electronic components which will be manufactured at HENSOLDT’s site in Ulm, Germany. In addition to HENSOLDT, the consortium also includes Indra, Leonardo Italy and Leonardo UK.
Technologyaithority.com

Cyber Security Incident

Ardagh Group S.A. announces that it recently experienced a cyber security incident, in response to which the Group promptly initiated defence and containment procedures, including pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications. The Group’s IT team, supported by external cyber security and other specialists, has been working to remediate...
BusinessTimes Union

The Globee® Awards Issues Final Call for Best Information Technology and Cyber Security Companies of the Year Nominations

The IT World Awards® are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services. The Globee® Awards organizer of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is accepting nominations and entries for the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the information technology and cyber security industries. This is the final call for nominations.
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

5 steps to integrating security into the app development process (without disrupting CI/CD workflows)

In DevOps environments, new cloud applications and feature delivery happen in real time. Unfortunately, so do cloud exploits, where threat actors are increasingly exploiting privileged access vulnerabilities in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. But while baking security directly into your CI/CD processes is increasingly critical to your business and its overall security strategy, it simply cannot be a bottleneck to agile application development and quick time-to-market. It must accelerate DevOps processes, not impede them.
Businessaithority.com

Edge Impulse Raises $15 Million Series a to Enable a Data-Driven Engineering Revolution With Machine Learning

Company Expands C-Suite, Bolstering Commitment to Deliver MSP Partners Innovative Communications Solutions for Their Small and Medium Business Customers. Edge Impulse, the world’s leading development platform for machine learning (ML) on edge devices, announced the closing of a $15 million Series A investment round led by Canaan Partners with Acrew Capital, Fika Ventures, Momenta Ventures, and Knollwood Investment Advisory. This funding will support the company’s mission to democratize ML for millions of developers and engineers deploying to billions of edge devices.
Economyaithority.com

Educative Secures $12 Million Series a Funding to Accelerate Growth and Expand B2B Offerings for Engineering Managers and Leaders

Matrix Partners Leads Round to Support Enterprise Expansion with Customizable Training Modules for Software Developers. Educative, an interactive hands-on skill development platform for software developers and the companies that employ them, announced a $12 million Series A fundraising round. Matrix Partners led the round with additional funding from new and returning investors, including Trilogy Equity Partners. Lookout founder Kevin Mahaffey, Mercury.com founder Immad Akhund, Segment founder Ilya Volodarsky, and several other angel investors also participated.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Parsons Wins $185 Million Space Situational Awareness Task Order Contract

CENTREVILLE, VA, May 17, 2021 (Parsons Corporation PR) – Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a task order contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center Special Programs Directorate (SMC/SPG) for Integrated Solutions for Situational Awareness (ISSA) support, potentially worth up to $185 million. The cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF) contract has a one-year base period with four one-year options. It will provide SMC/SPG and its strategic partners with highly specialized services in IT engineering, space domain expertise, software development, scientific analysis, and data analytics to develop, maintain, sustain, and enhance the ISSA system.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Everbridge Awarded Industry-Leading 16th Authority to Operate (ATO) on FedRAMP Marketplace Among Critical Event Management (CEM) Service Providers

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management ( CEM ), today announced the company’s industry-leading 16 th Authority To Operate (ATO) on the FedRAMP Marketplace, surpassing all other emergency notification and critical event management providers listed as part of the federal government’s most rigorous review process for cloud products and services. FedRAMP (the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) maintains a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of SaaS providers used by the federal government.
MilitaryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Naval Command And Control (C2) System Market Report 2020: Evolution Of Naval Warfare Concepts, How These Will Impact Requirements Of C2 Systems In The Future

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolitical Instability Such as Chinese Naval Expansionism Driving Evolution Across the Global Naval Command and Control Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This global research service investigates changing concepts in operations, whilst covering wider geopolitical and market drivers and restraints. A...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BlueVoyant Recognized As A Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner For Top MDR (Managed Detection And Response) Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a leading global cyber security company, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.
Computersmilitaryaerospace.com

3U VPX embedded computing for artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare (EW) offered by Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. – The Curtiss-Wright Corp. Defense Solutions division in Ashburn, Va., is introducing the VPX3-4935 3U OpenVPX general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) module for compute-intensive intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and electronic warfare (EW) applications. The module is designed in compliance with the U.S. Army CCDC C5ISR Center’s C4ISR/EW Modular...
Economytheredstonerocket.com

Test center team recognized for modeling, simulation

The Redstone Test Center is home to the Distributed Test Control Center. For years the DTCC was one of RTC’s best kept secrets, until now. DTCC has been honored once more, this time with the 2020 Army Modeling and Simulation Award in Test and Evaluation for their leadership and expertise in support of the Program Executive Office for Aviation Combat Aviation Brigade Architecture Integration Laboratory. The award recognizes Ken LeSueur, Tilghman Turner, Sean Millich and Julie Melville, as well as contractor partners from Engineering, Research and Consulting Inc., Geeks and Nerds, AI Signal Research Inc. and Trideum Corporation.