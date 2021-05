After spending two months in Rome shooting her new film, Lady Gaga was spotted enjoying a casual moment while getting coffee in a pair of heather short shorts. If you saw Lady Gaga on Monday (May 17), you wouldn’t be faulted for thinking this is not the same woman who once wore a dress made out of meat. Gaga, 35, was the picture of casual comfort while running errands in Los Angeles. The “Rain On Me” singer was spotted in a tie-dye hoodie and short-shorts while picking up some coffee at a Starbucks in Malibu. Her hair was put up in a messy half-updo, and she finished her outfit with a pair of colorful Nikes. Considering this is the same woman who busted out four different looks at the Met Gala in 2019, it’s a bit shocking to see her in such a low-key look, but considering how hard she’s been working, Gaga deserves to keep it casual.