Experiencing Africa’s 10 Unique Deserts

Given that over one-third of the African continent is covered by desert, you really shouldn’t have too much trouble finding one to explore! From the Mediterranean Sea to South Africa and from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, the deserts of Africa are home to some of the most extreme landscapes and stark conditions on earth as well as some of the most beautiful. While you may be forgiven for thinking that there is plenty of nothing to see in deserts, they actually offer a window into unique environments and cultures, dating back thousands or millions of years, and, surprisingly, in some places, they are also excellent for wildlife viewing.