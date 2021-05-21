newsbreak-logo
FilzFelt: New Felt Colors by Nina Bruun

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilzFelt is excited to introduce forty new 100% Wool Design Felt colors as part of a refreshed felt color palette by Danish designer Nina Bruun. The new colors bring FilzFelt’s line of 100% Wool Design Felt and felt-covered acoustic and architectural products to ninety-six colors that range from earthy neutrals to sunny shades. The new color introductions are honest, timeless, and coherent colors that add a complexity and tonal variation to FilzFelt’s existing color range.

