SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DTRC, JCS, FCAC, And GRUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Dakota Territory Resource Corp.(OTC: DTRC) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp.(OTC: DTRC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with JR Resources Corp. ("JR Resources), its largest shareholder. Under the terms of the merger agreement, a new company ("NewCo") will acquire all outstanding securities of JR Resources and DTRC in exchange for securities of NewCo. DTRC shareholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each DTRC share that they hold. If you own DTRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dtrc/

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company trading on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAC) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Sharecare ("Sharecare"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FCAC will acquire Sharecare through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company trading on the NASDAQ. If you own FCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fcac/

Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American Depositary Shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-dtrc-jcs-fcac-and-grub-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301297068.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get Report ("GrafTech" or the "Company") today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.