Quitman man sentenced for armed robbery of Bok Homa Casino

Two bystanders on Flora Avenue sprung into action when they witnessed an 18-wheeler roll off the road and flip on Interstate 59. Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, from Flora Avenue Jarrett McCann, Franky Evans and Ashley Evans heard a loud noise from Interstate 59 near Exit 97 for Waynesboro Chantilly Street. From their street, they had a clear view of what was to happen next. An 18-wheeler slid off the road, began to flip over and headed into the grass toward a home on Flora Avenue.