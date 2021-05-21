Quitman man sentenced for armed robbery of Bok Homa Casino
A Quitman man was sentenced on Friday to 16 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a casino near Laurel. On July 9, 2020, William Christopher Belk, 33, entered the Bok Homa Casino in Jones County, pointed his handgun at a casino security officer and took several items of property from the officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. Belk then fled the scene in a resort vehicle.www.meridianstar.com