All Sheldon Adelson‘s horses and all Sheldon Adelson’s men couldn’t put Texas megaresorts together. Or, as they said in Brooklyn (in a non-gaming context), wait ’til next year. Two separate bills to authorize everything from full-service casinos to poker rooms died in committee without even getting so much as a vote. The late Adelson put all his eggs in the Texas GOP basket and the party failed to show much gratitude, as the dismal performance of gaming legislation evinces. At least the lower house’s version of the bill got a hearing. No such luck in the state Senate. Even had the Lege gotten its act together, the casino push was an uphill slog, facing an increasingly likely veto from Gov. Greg Abbott (R), never mind the need to obtain a two-thirds supermajority at the 2022 ballot box, had Abbott reversed field. Polling showed majority approval but fell well short of 66%.