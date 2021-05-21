newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLND, FI, BMTC, And WRI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND)WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $46.63 based upon WSFS' May 20, 2021 closing price of $51.81. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

Weingarten Realty InvestorsWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Weingarten Realty Investors in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Kimco Realty Corporation ("Kimco"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each WRI common share will be converted into 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock plus $2.89 in cash, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.40 based upon Kimco's May 20, 2021 closing price of $20.25. If you own WRI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wri/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-tlnd-fi-bmtc-and-wri-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301297158.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
250
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wri#Bmtc#Tlnd#Llp#Financial Shares#Fiduciary Duty#Common Shares#Ordinary Shares#Nasdaq Inc#Broadway#Talend S A#Tlnd Rrb#L P#American Depositary Share#Expro Group#Kimco Realty Corporation#Bmtc Shareholders#Reportweisslaw Llp#Fi Shareholders#Bmtc Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cabot Oil Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - COG

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - Get Report and Cimarex Energy Co. is fair to Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders. Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive Cabot Oil & Gas common stock in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders will own approximately 49.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Enterprise Financial Services Corp - EFSC

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Enterprise Financial Services Corp. ("EFSC" or the "Company") (EFSC ) relating to its proposed acquisition of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP). Under the terms of the agreement, FCBP shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of EFSC per share they own.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In SOS Limited Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SOS

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (SOS) - Get Report, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States ("U.S.") District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-07454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired SOS American depository shares ("ADSs") between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

YALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rocket Companies, Inc. On Behalf Of Yalla Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) on behalf of Yalla stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Yalla has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 19, 2021, Swan...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PROVENTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Provention Bio, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) - Get Report securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FOMO CORP. EXECUTES COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS LP

Chicago IL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce it has executed a common stock purchase agreement with Triton Funds LP ("Triton" - https://www.tritonfunds.com/), a Delaware limited partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Triton will purchase a number of Securities from FOMO CORP. having an aggregate value of $4,000,000 after a Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FWAC". The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Greenlane And KushCo Announce Completion Of A Key Regulatory Condition For Proposed Merger

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (Nasdaq: GNLN), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX: KSHB) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced proposed merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement, including the receipt of all necessary approvals.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MassRoots Amends Its Certificate Of Incorporation To Proceed With Acquisition Of Empire Services, Inc.

MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTCPink: MSRT) announced that it obtained all necessary consents to amend its certificate of incorporation with regard to rights and preferences of shares of Series X and Y Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") and filed the pertinent certificates of amendment to its certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware. MassRoots took this step to effectuate the planned acquisition of Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire") and to establish such terms of redemption of Preferred Stock that it believes are favorable to the Company.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Daphne Zohar, Founder And CEO Of PureTech, Will Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference On Wednesday, June 2nd At 9:00 AM EST. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 9:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO)

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo") (NYSE: RMO; RMO.WT) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG; RMG.U; RMG.WS) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Romeo securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Announces Launch of 15M Share Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company") announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be offered by certain of its selling stockholders. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report pursuant to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), December 2020 offering, or March 2021 offering, for remedies under the Securities Act of 1933. The complaint also seeks remedies for shareholders who purchased or acquired Array securities between October 11, 2020 and May 11, 2021, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Array describes itself as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity & PDMR Shareholding

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG), announces the issuance of 667,300 new ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of options by certain employees and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"). These options were exercised pursuant to the Company's Share Option Schemes. Of these 667,300 new ordinary shares issued, 131,756 have been sold by the recipients to the Company's employee benefit trust ("EBT") in order to meet certain PAYE tax liabilities arising upon exercise of the options.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. On 17th May 2021 the following awards over ordinary shares of 1 pence in ContourGlobal plc (the "Company") were granted under the ContourGlobal plc Long Term...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia against Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer" or the "Company") and certain of its senior executives (collectively, "Defendants"). The complaint expands the class period that was asserted in the previously filed related securities class action pending against Danimer captioned Rosencrants v. Danimer Scientific, Inc., No. 1:21-cv-02708 (E.D.N.Y.), which did not sufficiently protect investors' interests or encompass the full scope of Danimer's fraud regarding the biodegradability of Nodax, demand for Nodax, and Nodax's average selling price. Today's class action is brought on behalf of investors in Danimer securities between December 30, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (DNMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

PURECYCLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 12, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqCM: PCT) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth") (Nasdaq: ROCH), if they purchased PureCycle and/or Roth securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.