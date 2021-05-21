newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ault Global Holdings To Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Host Shareholder Webcast And Conference On May 24, 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that its Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III and its CEO, William Horne will host a conference call via webcast to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (PDT). Joining Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will be Kenneth Cragun, the Company's CFO.

During the call, Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will discuss the financial performance and outlook of the Company and its subsidiaries as well as other forward-looking matters. Following the prepared remarks, the Company may answer questions received prior to the conference call and may host a brief Q&A session, if time allows.

Shareholders, investors and interested parties who desire to participate in the webcast must use the following link to register prior to 2:00 p.m. (PDT) on May 24, 2021:

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.AultGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005526/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
247
Followers
16K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statements#Webcast#Holding Company#Textiles#Disruptive Technologies#Cfo#Ceo#U S Investors#Executive Chairman#Nyse American#Iii#Q A#Investor Relations#Ault Global Holding#Businesswire Com#Dpw#Mr Ault#Shareholders#Strategic Investments#Stockholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Irvine, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Odyssey Group International, Inc. Schedules Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

IRVINE, CA, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) ("ODYY" or "the Company"), Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Odyssey Group International, Inc. on June 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FS/KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval Of Merger Of FS KKR Capital Corp. And FS KKR Capital Corp. II

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced that the shareholders of each of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Get Report and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) , two publicly traded business development companies ("BDCs") advised by FS/KKR, have voted to approve all necessary proposals related to the merger of FSK and FSKR at each company's special meetings of shareholders held on May 21, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million. Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 207,125 shares of the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.
MarketsBusiness Insider

WEX Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in June

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in the month of June:. On Tuesday, June 1, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at approximately 3:40 PM EDT (12:40 PM PDT).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

REV Group To Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings On Monday June 7, 2021

REV Group (REVG) - Get Report, today announced that it is planning to release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, June 7, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast the following morning on June 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MSD Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MSDAU) (the "Company" or "us") announced that, commencing May 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, completed on March 29, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units that are not separated at the election of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MSDAU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "MSDA" and "MSDAW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
Labor IssuesPosted by
TheStreet

GrafTech Announces Secondary Offering Of Common Stock By Existing Stockholder

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) - Get Report ("GrafTech" or the "Company") today announced that an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has an existing ownership interest in GrafTech, intends, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering. The underwriter will offer the shares from time to time for sale through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Petco Announces Secondary Offering Of Shares

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (the "Company" or "Petco") (WOOF) - Get Report, a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced that the Company's principal stockholder, Scooby Aggregator, LP (the "Selling Stockholder"), intends to offer for sale 22,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock in an underwritten secondary offering (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholder will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FOMO CORP. EXECUTES COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS LP

Chicago IL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce it has executed a common stock purchase agreement with Triton Funds LP ("Triton" - https://www.tritonfunds.com/), a Delaware limited partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Triton will purchase a number of Securities from FOMO CORP. having an aggregate value of $4,000,000 after a Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ("MMAC" or the "Company") (MMAC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company with an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $27.77 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $161.7 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Well Services Announces Move Towards Full Electrification Of Portfolio

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. As a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play electric completions services provider.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Gritstone Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the company's Board of Directors has granted five employees nonqualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 82,200 shares of its common stock, as an inducement material to each of the new employees becoming an employee of Gritstone, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - Get Report, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Monday, June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech's common stock.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.52 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce sales of $79.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.38 million to $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.