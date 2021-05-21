newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

The Great Alaska Comeback: Royal Caribbean To Sail The Last Frontier This Summer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International's U.S. comeback marks its first step forward with the cruise line's return to Alaska this summer. Today, the cruise vacation company announced plans to launch its Alaska season with 7-night cruises - roundtrip from Seattle - on returning favorites Serenade and Ovation of the Seas , beginning July 19 and August 13, respectively. After more than a year with cruising on pause and the significant impact its had on the beloved Alaskan communities, travelers can now chart a course for the culture-rich destinations they have looked forward to discovering while helping revive the local economies. The new summer 2021 Alaska cruises on Serenade and Ovation's existing sailings are available to book today.

&amp;#160;

"Any traveler who visits Alaska immediately understands how special it is, given its natural beauty, the welcoming locals, and the culture carefully preserved over centuries," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The past year has been a challenging time for us all, and the Alaskan communities heavily reliant on cruise tourism have felt it deeply. To see the communities, industry and government successfully pass a solution that will help bring these communities back to life shows the great progress and clear paths we can make together. We are confident this is just the first part of our return to cruising from the U.S."

Serenade will begin cruising in July, sailing roundtrip from Seattle - a change from its previously scheduled homeport in Vancouver. On board, the ship will deliver awe-inspiring views from its signature ocean-facing glass elevators and floor-to-ceiling windows as guests travel from one far-flung destination to the next. The week-long itinerary features a lineup of popular ports of call, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska, as well as the jaw-dropping Endicott Armfjord and Dawes Glacier.

Ovation follows suit in August for a different take on Alaskan adventure, pairing the region's natural wonders and wildlife-filled fjords with a thrilling lineup of experiences on board. From the North Star glass observation capsule to the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, vacationers can get their adrenaline pumping as they take in deck-defying sights of the scenic landscape and lush scenery of the destinations, such as Glacier National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway, Alaska,from unparalleled viewpoints.

Travelers can plan their Alaska cruise with peace of mind knowing that all crew members and vacationers 16 years of age or older will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and everyone 12 or older as of August 1. Those underage will receive a test prior to sailing. These measures are part of the cruise line's Royal Promise commitment to the health and safety of every guest, crew member and community visited. The measures will be evaluated and updated as public health circumstances evolve. Royal Caribbean will continue to work closely with local health officials on specific measures outlined for the region.

Guests and travel partners impacted by the affected sailings will be contacted directly with their options. These reservations are covered by Royal Caribbean's Cruise with Confidence program.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas,  Perfect Day at CocoCay ,  the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the  Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following  @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its  Healthy Sail Panel  of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites. 

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-great-alaska-comeback-royal-caribbean-to-sail-the-last-frontier-this-summer-301297157.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
251
Followers
17K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Company#Caribbean Destinations#Cruise Ships#The Great Alaska Comeback#Ifly#Royal Caribbean#Cococay#Twitter#Royalcaribbean Com#Royal Caribbean#Healthy Sail Panel#Travel Weekly Readers#North Star#Cruise Travel#Alaskan Adventure#Cruise Tourism#Sailing#Cruise Line#Seas
Related
EconomyDiversityInc

2021 Noteworthy Company | Royal Caribbean Group

As a vacation company, our business is making people happy by delivering memorable vacations. To do so, we connect people to people through our cruises around the world and take care of them with a diverse and passionate team of employees. Diversity at Royal Caribbean Group can be seen among...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

It's Official: Royal Caribbean Cancels Odyssey's Israel Season

Royal Caribbean International has made it official as the new Odyssey of the Seas won't sail from Haifa for her inaugural season. The company cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as the reason. Royal Caribbean had announced in March the vessel would sail from Haifa and offer Israelis...
NY Daily News

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises from Israel due to ongoing conflict

Royal Caribbean has canceled a series of cruises that were set to depart from Israel this summer. The company’s mammoth Odyssey of the Seas ship was supposed to set sail from the northern city of Haifa on June 2, with trips continuing through October. Instead, it will relocate to Florida,...
maritime-executive.com

Royal Caribbean Resumes Recruiting Indian Crewmembers

Michael Bayley, the president,and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., announced through a Facebook post that the company will resume hiring beginning on May 21. The news comes less than a fortnight after the cruise line said it would temporarily suspend recruiting crew members from India, and it has been welcomed by Indian seafarers.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Carnival Stock Sets Sail on Alaska Service Buzz

Cruise concern Carnival Corp (NYSE;CCL) is getting ready to set sail again, after the House of Representatives passed a bill that allows ships to travel between Washington and Alaska. The company yesterday announced three of its brands, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Carnival Cruise Line, will return to service in July for a partial season in the northernmost U.S. state, marking the first sailings since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, the security is up 1.3% at $27.88 at last check.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Corp. Comeback: 7 Brands Resume Cruising in Europe, Caribbean

Seven cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation have announced plans to resume guest cruise operations this summer, with AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises (UK) sailing from ports in Europe and the Caribbean, according to a press release. Collectively, the brands resuming...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

'April was my third best month': One Caribbean specialist's comeback

"April was my third best month in six years," Linda Welch, the owner and CEO of Blue Ash Travel in Blue Ash, Ohio, told me recently. "My clients are fully vaccinated and ready to pack up and go," she said. "Although there is still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding international travel, most of them are itching to travel and are impressed with the safety protocols in the high-end resorts in the Caribbean."
Boats & Watercraftsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Caribbean waters become sailing couple’s playground

Editor’s note: Sebring residents Mike and Gloria Peters spent 20 years living on a 40-foot sailboat and traveling in the Caribbean. This is the second of three articles about their travels. In May 1998, Gloria and Mike Peters set sail from Florida’s Dry Tortugas in their 40-foot cutter rigged sloop,...
EconomyTravelPulse

Cruise Ships Planning Summer 2021 Voyages in the Caribbean

It’s summertime, and cruises are returning in the Caribbean! Here’s a selection of cruise ships that will operate, starting in June, from islands in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, as well as Bermuda. And know that there likely will be more options this summer if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gives the greenlight. For example, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans to start up with three ships from Galveston and Miami as soon as it’s allowed by the CDC. Keep in mind that the pandemic regulations and health protocols can still change, but here are numerous cruise programs currently on the schedule operating from overseas homeports.
cruisehive.com

PortMiami and Royal Caribbean Seeking Port Deal to Share Future Terminal

PortMiami and Royal Caribbean Group are on the verge of a significant deal that will see MSC and Royal Caribbean share berths at the new Berth 10 in PortMiami. It would enable Royal Caribbean to significantly improve berthing capabilities at a new terminal complex, which it would share with Swiss-owned MSC Cruises.
travelzoo.com

$3819 – Sail Alaska in a Luxury Suite Next Year, Save $1080

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Soak up Alaska's unspoiled beauty and rich culture next summer while being...
the Royal Gazette

Royal Caribbean cancels Bermuda homeport cruises

Royal Caribbean has cancelled plans to homeport its Vision of the Seas ship in Bermuda for seven-night cruises to the Bahamas. But Lawrence Scott, the transport minister, said it was hoped that the cruise company would be able to resume normal scheduled service by mid-August. Royal Caribbean International said on...
Industrynewmagazinresearch.com

Ships sailed internationally in the United States in July or August

Shipping companies such as Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean wanted to resume voyages from US ports in July or August after a long hiatus due to the epidemic. Norway described in a statement on Monday (24) that its first ship had departed from a US city – ceasing...
Anchorage Daily News

Cruise lines plan a U.S. summer comeback - in Alaska

Three Carnival-owned cruise lines on Thursday said they are planning to resume sailing in Alaska this summer with fully vaccinated passengers, a prospect that would have seemed like an incredible long shot just months ago. The announcement from Carnival comes as the cruise industry attempts a restart in the United...