SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATH, MDCA, HWCC, And NTWN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $65.23 based upon Apollo's May 20, 2021 closing price of $56.77. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold. If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc.(OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ath-mdca-hwcc-and-ntwn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301297164.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
