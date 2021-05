LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Pasquotank County Deputy Sherriff’s were attempting to execute a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Brown Jr. for alleged drug charges when he was shot in the back of the head by authorities killing him. Protest sparked against the Pasquotank County Deputy Sherriff’ department about what happened that day. His family and witnesses to what happened that day said that Andrew Brown Jr. did not have to die like that. Both Andrew Browns hands where on the steering wheel.