Plano, TX

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Receives Notice On South Korea License

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the "Company"), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., has received notice from KOSSA cancelling its subsidiary license previously issued. The Company still has plans to launch in that country and is working to resolve any outstanding issues.

"It is unfortunate and disappointing that days before our launch in South Korea we received this news. We have been fully compliant with all requirements during the process and were issued the licensed in February. The Company is currently working on this situation and we hope to have a positive resolution soon for all the hard-working representatives in that country," stated John "JT" Thatch, CEO of SHRG.

About Sharing Services Global CorporationSharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com and www.thehappyco.com

Additional information is contained in the Company's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking StatementsThe statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:Sharing Services Global CorporationInvestor Relations(469) 304-9400 Ext 201 Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

