Draymond Green says Dubs aren’t ‘We Believe 2.0.’ I disagree.

If you ask my boy Josiah Johnson, the "king" of NBA Twitter, he would have you believe that Steph Curry is thinking the exact same thing — that the Warriors and the bay had their time in the sun, but the fog is a little heavier over the Chase Center, and it's not going anywhere. Josiah's half-joking, half-serious conjecturing is that Steph is destined to move to Brentwood or Beverly Hills after he becomes a free agent in 2022.