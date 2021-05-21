newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TD Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice On Late Filing Of Its Form 10-Q

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 17, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This Notice received has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares. As previously disclosed on the Company's Form 8-K and 8-K/A filed on March 29 and March 31, 2021, respectively, the Company's audit committee, after consultation with the Company's management concluded, that the Company's audited financial statements at and for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 contained in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q should no longer be relied upon. Nasdaq has provided the Company until June 4, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance. The compliance plan is required to provide a summary of the independent investigation into the reasons that led to the Company's conclusion that the previously filed financials should no longer be relied upon. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to September 27, 2021, to regain compliance.

The Company expects and intends to submit to NASDAQ the compliance plan by June 4, 2021.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodity trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Dong Cao EverGreen Consulting Inc.Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +86 13502048965

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-receives-nasdaq-notice-on-late-filing-of-its-form-10-q-301295687.html

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
259
Followers
17K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 10 Q#Commodities Trading#Commodity Trading#Shenzhen#Nasdaq Stock Market#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Company#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Glg#Financials#Financial Statements#Futures Trading#Continued Listing#Investor Relations#Investors#Shenzhen#Consultation#Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,663 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Several other institutional investors also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM Announces Commencement Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ("R1 RCM" or the "Company") (RCM) - Get Report announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP ("TCP-ASC"), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Post Holdings Announces Pricing Of Post Holdings Partnering Corporation's Initial Public Offering

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - Get Report ("POST") and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation ("PHPC"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a partnering transaction between one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of PHPC's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 units in the IPO at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one share of PHPC's Series A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of PHPC's Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PSPC.U" beginning on May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "PSPC" and "PSPC WS", respectively.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Everi Holdings Inc. For: May 22 Filed by: Labay Mark F.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROASSURANCE CORP For: May 25 Filed by: Angiolillo Bruce D

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC For: May 21 Filed by: Merrill Gary

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DEXCOM INC For: May 21 Filed by: Heller Bridgette P

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AUTOLIV INC For: May 25 Filed by: Carlson Jan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person effected multiple same-way open market sale transactions on the same day at different prices through a trade order executed by a broker dealer. The reporting person reported on a single line all such transactions that occurred within a one dollar price range. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the issuer, or a shareholder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price. The range of prices for such transaction is $104 to $104.9999.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DraftKings Inc. For: May 22 Filed by: Robins Jason

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. No shares of Class A Common Stock were transferred or sold upon the vesting of the restricted stock units other than to the Issuer to satisfy withholding taxes. The Reporting Person received the net of the 5,849 shares of Class A Common Stock underlying the restricted stock units listed in Table II, and 2,595 shares of Class A Common Stock withheld by the Issuer. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Share Consolidation To Satisfy Nasdaq Price Requirement

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real" or the " Company") [TSXV: REAX] [OTCQX: REAXF], a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation represents another step towards the listing of the Company's Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq").
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you, and welcome to 21Vianet Group's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Retail IDC; Mr. Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Rene Jiang, Investor Relations Director of the company.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Post Holdings Partnering Corp. (PHPC) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (NYSE: PHPC), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a partnering transaction between one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of PHPC's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 units in the IPO at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one share of PHPC's Series A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of PHPC's Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PSPC.U" beginning on May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE: PSPC) and "PSPC WS", respectively.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

ALKM - Alkame Confirms $15 Million Annual Revenue Bottling Production Potential

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a diversified holding company, today confirmed that the buildout of its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc.'s new production facility is nearing operational status. The new West Coast Copacker food and beverage manufacturing facility located in Salem Oregon will allow for business growth with additional room for further continued expansion.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Kronos Bio Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:. Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Acadia Healthcare To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) - Get Report today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 1 - June 4, 2021. There will be a webcast of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Marysville, OHPosted by
TheStreet

ScottsMiracle-Gro To Present Virtually At William Blair & Company's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually in William Blair & Company's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by William Blair & Company beginning at 9:40 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Li Auto's first-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Janet Chang, director of investor relations of the company.