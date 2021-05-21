Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines At The Port Of Los Angeles World Cruise Center

newsbreak-logo
SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations today at the Port of Los Angeles. In partnership with The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Ports America, and Metro Cruise Services, Ambulnz administered 221 COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Brenda Barnetson, Senior Director of Clinical Services for Princess Cruises, visited the crew members who volunteered to take part in an encouraging step in preparation for Princess Cruise to begin offering cruise vacations.

"We're glad to be providing the World Cruise Center as a location where our partners can vaccinate staff in preparation for the return of cruising to Southern California," said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. "This is important to the hundreds of thousands of people who enjoy cruises embarking from Los Angeles annually as well as to our local economy and job market. Each time a cruise ship calls in Los Angeles, it generates more than $1 million to local restaurants, hotels and shops."

Princess Cruises has been working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to define and manage best practices to promote the health of guests and crew as it finalizes its additional plans for return to cruising.

Editors' note: B-roll of today's event is available upon request and additional photos can be downloaded here.

About Princess Cruises One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/ New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majestic-princess-crew-members-receive-covid-19-vaccines-at-the-port-of-los-angeles-world-cruise-center-301297166.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

