Business

Global Immunoprecipitation Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoprecipitation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunoprecipitation estimated at US$594.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$826.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$363.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $160.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGRThe Immunoprecipitation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$160.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Accessories Segment to Record 4% CAGRIn the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):

  • Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd.
  • Abcam PLC
  • BioLegend
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Cell Signaling Technology Inc.
  • Geno Technology Inc.
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 40

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oat25w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunoprecipitation-industry-2020-to-2027---key-market-trends-and-drivers-301297015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

IN THIS ARTICLE
