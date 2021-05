State, national and international media frequently feature the University of Wyoming and members of its community in stories. Here is a summary of some of the recent coverage:. UW political science Professor Jim King was interviewed by The New York Times for an article on how Wyoming residents are reacting to Rep. Liz Cheney being removed last week from her No. 3 chair position by U.S. House Republicans for her continued vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump. Yahoo! News reprinted the article. The Casper Star-Tribune (CS-T) also interviewed King on how Cheney can win back Wyoming voters.