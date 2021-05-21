newsbreak-logo
National Gay Wedding Association Announces Strategic Partnership

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Gay Wedding Association (NGWA) announces a strategic partnership with The National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals (NSBWEP). NSBWEP is the first and only membership-based Non-Profit National Association representing Black-owned businesses and entities in the wedding & event planning industry.

"Partnering with the National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals is instrumental in bridging the divide.."

"Partnering with the National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals is instrumental in bridging the divide that currently exists in the wedding planning industry, says Ric Simmons, Founding Director of the National Gay Wedding Association. By partnering with NSBWEP, they will provide education and support to our members to bridge an equal opportunity for Black wedding planners and event professionals through representation, recognition, and exposure, benefiting an entire industry."

"We are thrilled to align with the National Gay Wedding Association," says Tara Melvin, Founder, President, and CEO. "Our mission has always been to serve as a catalyst in the wedding and event industry by building community and providing equal opportunities for all industry professionals and to amplify our message of inclusivity to our diverse and talented membership base," states NSBWEP founder, president, and CEO, Tara Melvin.

About NGWA:The National Gay Wedding Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional association committed to creating inclusive awareness for wedding professionals through supporting partnerships, continuing education, and being an active advocate for LGBTQ+ couples. [ www.nationalgayweddingassociation.org]

About NSBWEP:The National Society Of Black Wedding and Event Professionals is the first and only membership-based Non-Profit National Association (501-C6) representing Black-Owned Businesses and Entities in the Wedding & Event Planning Industry. [ www.nationalsocietyblackweddingeventprofessionals.com]

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-gay-wedding-association-announces-strategic-partnership-301297175.html

SOURCE National Gay Wedding Association

