Man Utd missed out on Man City title winner despite Mourinho suggestion

Manchester United missed out on the chance to sign Ruben Dias back in 2018 despite then-manager Jose Mourinho shortlisting him as a target. Dias has been highly impressive during his first season with City after joining from Benfica. The Portuguese defender has played in 31 of 37 Premier League games so far as Pep Guardiola’s men eased to the title. He has contributed to City having the best defensive record in the top flight, as well as 14 clean sheets.