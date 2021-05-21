newsbreak-logo
PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.

An archived version of the Company's webcast will be available on the investor site approximately one week after the presentation for approximately 90 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

