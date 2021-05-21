Movers & Shakers: New CEO at National Lutheran Communities & Services; LifeSpire Names Chief Marketing Officer

ChowNow, the platform that powers online ordering systems for independent restaurants, announced that Bharath Chinamanthur has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Bharath brings decades of experience to the role, most recently from Blink Health where he was EVP of Product, Engineering and Operations. Prior to that, he was SVP at Charles Schwab and spent more than eleven years in executive leadership roles at Amazon. As ChowNow’s platform continues its momentous growth, Bharath’s role as the company’s first CTO is paramount to its continued success as the leading commission-free online ordering platform.