Lively Smartphone Aimed at Senior Adults Debuts at Best Buy
Best Buy introduced a new smartphone on Thursday explicitly aimed at senior adult users. The device, called Lively Smart, is a simple smartphone with a large screen at 6.2 inches and a simple menu organized into an easy-to-read list. Among the regular features you’d find on a smartphone—such as calls and texts, a camera, and directions—the Lively Smart has access to Lively Health and Safety Services such as Urgent Response and Urgent Care that can connect users to trained Agents or registered nurses in one tap.www.lifewire.com