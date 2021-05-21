Lively Smartphone Aimed at Senior Adults Debuts at Best Buy

Photo credit: Monika Wisniewska / Shutterstock.com. Wireless smartphone charging is one of the most convenient advances in portable communications since the creation of the cellular telephone itself. This handy tech lets you charge your phone simply by putting it down on a flat surface—no need to go wandering around your house in search of your charging cable! But wireless charging is just as useful in a vehicle. While many new cars and trucks can be optioned with built-in wireless charging pads, upgrading your vehicle just to get one feature is an expensive proposition. If you’re eager to unplug while staying charged up and connected, consider choosing from one of the best wireless car chargers on our latest list of recommended products.