Waunakee, WI

Waunakee student receives $10,000 Taco Bell Live Mas scholarship

By Roberta Baumann
hngnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Lemanski, a Waunakee High School 2021 graduating senior, is one of 110 recipients of a Taco Bell $10,000 scholarship. Lemanski, president of the Waunakee chapter of DECA, filmed a video about her passion, community service, to compete for the scholarship. The video shows how Lemanski plans to put the scholarship to use by ending food deserts in low income areas. Lemanski has led a statewide community service project collecting canned food. She has completed two years of college Spanish. She plans to major in finance and Spanish, continue working in the beverage industry, and then earn a master’s degree of business administration.

