Texas State

Rick Roberts: Constitutional Carry Will Be The Law Of The Land In Texas!

wbap.com
 3 days ago

BREAKING NEWS: The Texas House And Senate came to an agreement on Constitutional Carry! The two chambers previously passed differing versions of this bill, which has been a legislative priority for Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. A compromise had to be hashed out, and State Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, the Republican Chairman of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, is here on the show to announce the agreement. Details will follow, but it seems very likely Gov. Abbott will sign the bill into law. You, the people, have spoken: you wanted Constitutional Carry, and now you’ve got it! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

www.wbap.com
