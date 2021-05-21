Rick Roberts: Will Proof Of Vaccine Be The Mark Of The Beast?
A reporter asked Nancy Pelosi why she requires all Congressmen to wear a mask in the House chamber, even if they've been vaccinated. After all, didn't the CDC say if you've had the shot, you can ditch the mask? Not good enough, says Nancy. "What is this, the honor system?!" Riiiiight, you can't take someone's word for it! Just another example of the Left weaponizing COVID and the vaccine. So what's the next step. Will the Left push for proof of getting the vaccine? Will proof of vaccination be the new mark of the beast?