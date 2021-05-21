newsbreak-logo
Rick Roberts: Will Proof Of Vaccine Be The Mark Of The Beast?

wbap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reporter asked Nancy Pelosi why she requires all Congressmen to wear a mask in the House chamber, even if they’ve been vaccinated. After all, didn’t the CDC say if you’ve had the shot, you can ditch the mask? Not good enough, says Nancy. “What is this, the honor system?!” Riiiiight, you can’t take someone’s word for it! Just another example of the Left weaponizing COVID and the vaccine. So what’s the next step. Will the Left push for proof of getting the vaccine? Will proof of vaccination be the new mark of the beast? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

Texas Statewbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Heartbeat Bill Is Now Law In Texas…And There’s A Twist!

Governor Abbott fulfilled a promise and signed Senate Bill 8, known as the “Heartbeat Bill”. One of the toughest abortion bills in the country, the measure outlaws abortion when a heartbeat in the fetus can be detected. So what, you say? Liberals will just sue and the courts will rule the law unconstitutional? Hold on, there’s a twist! There is no law enforcement mechanism in the new law. You, the private citizen, enforce the law in court! Huh? Rick explains how this works and how supporters hope this will let the law stand. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Businesswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Do Republicans Have Their Eye On The Ball?

Not a good start for Walter Biden. Border crisis, inflation, people making more money staying at home than working, conflict in the Middle East…it’s hard to know where to start. The Republicans have a pretty good chance to take back Congress in 2022? But does the GOP have it’s eye on the ball? Are conservatives more concerned about proving voter fraud in 2020? Gates McGavick, the RNC Director of Strategic Communications, says the GOP only needs 6 seats — 5 in the House, 1 Senate — to retake Congress and stop Biden’s socialist agenda. Can Republicans put aside 2020 long enough to do that? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Law Enforcementwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Walter Biden Honors Cops…By Telling Them They Spread Mistrust!

Last week was National Police Week. Oh, you didn’t know? If you watch the lamestream media, you probably didn’t! Past presidents, even lefties like Barack Obama, honored police and their sacrifice during National Police Week. Walter Biden (see Rick’s show page on WBAP.com to see Biden’s resemblance to Jeff Dunham’s Walter) sent his own message to police. Started off well enough, then he accused cops of spreading mistrust among Black and Brown communities. This is how you honor the sacrifice of cops, Walter? Rick has something to say about that, and he wants to hear from you! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Fort Worth, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Welcome Dan Bongino To WBAP!

No one will ever replace the great Rush Limbaugh. But Rush would agree that we must carry on. Starting May 24th, 2021, WBAP welcomes The Dan Bongino Show to the Dallas/Fort Worth airwaves. Dan is a former NYPD police officer and Secret Service Agent, and we see him all the time as a contributor to Fox News. Dan is here to tell you how he admires Rush and will do his best to carry on his legacy. He tells you what he thinks about the CDC’s new mask guidelines. But mostly, Dan would like to borrow Rick’s voice! We look forward to The Dan Bongino Show every day from 11am-2pm, followed immediately by The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of Westwood One)
Presidential Electionwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Joe Biden Handed Keys To A Ferrari And He Wrecked It!

Tommy Hicks, the Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee, isn’t a fan of Joe Biden’s first 100 days. Taking credit for Operation Warp Speed, causing chaos at the border, overly generous benefits that keeps people at home instead working which is causing the price of everything to go up, violence in the Middle East…Joe Biden was handed the keys to a Ferrari, and look how fast he wrecked it! But can the GOP unite to retake the House and Senate in 2022? Can they galvanize around one candidate, whether it’s Donald Trump or someone else? Is Texas close to turning blue? Tommy Hicks answers these questions and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Plano, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Says Only One Group Is Benefiting From Biden’s Border Policies…

…and it’s the ones who are demanding thousands of dollars from poor migrants, and taking advantage of the Border Patrol’s attempts to take care of them and smuggling drugs while their attention is diverted. Yep, it’s the cartels! They’re making a killing off human trafficking, and Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what to do about it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here, and he’s got some advice for Biden: go back to President Trump’s policies! Also, the AG totally supports your First Amendment right to protest. But when you’re breaking the law, like what happened recently in Plano, and the police don’t do anything about it…well, let Ken Paxton tell you what he thinks about that! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Congress & Courtswbap.com

Rick Roberts: For The People Act? Or The Corrupt Politicians Act?

Silencing dissent on social media? Check! Open the borders? Check! Give stimulus checks and generous extra unemployment benefits to make people depend on the government? Check! Now the final nail in the coffin to turn America into a socialist country: federalize elections so Democrats control who votes and who wins elections. The Senate takes up the debate on H.R. 1, what Democrats call the “For The People Act”. For the People?! Or should it be called, in the words of Ted Cruz, the “Corrupt Politicians Act”? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Texas Statewbap.com

Rick Roberts: They Threw The Dice On Gambling In Texas…

…and came up snake eyes! It looks like a bill filed in the Legislature to allow Texans to vote on whether to allow gambling in Texas will come up short. The bill would allow Texans to vote on whether to amend the Texas Constitution. On WBAP’s Facebook page, this story got several thousand hits and dozens of comments. Opinion was split: some are for gambling, some oppose. But Rick’s concern is that Texans should at least be able to make their voices heard. Why can’t we be allowed to vote on the issue? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi slammed for attending WH event without mask

Nancy Pelosi slammed for attending WH event without mask. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Law Enforcementwbap.com

Rick Roberts: What Is Your Personal Message To Law Enforcement?

Rick throws the phone lines open to you! In the previous segment, Rick asked if you have a personal message for law enforcement. Since Walter Biden can’t seem to bring himself to properly honor police, it falls to you to do it! Rick takes your calls and asks you a simple question: What is your personal message to law enforcement? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The subtle cleverness of Marjorie Taylor Greene

By now, you and everyone’s dog knows how it goes: A Republican compares basic health and safety measures during a pandemic to the Holocaust, people are outraged, and that Republican gets free advertising on social media and a potential boost from voters. This time round, it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene — the one who thought Jewish space lasers might’ve caused forest fires in California — who said on a recent podcast that she thought Nancy Pelosi’s decision to continue mask-wearing in Congress was comparable to genocide. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were...
Politicswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is It Time To End The Federal Unemployment Benefit?

It’s gotten to the point that even Walter Biden says there’s a problem. No, not the $300 per week federal unemployment enhancement, it’s never wrong to give out free money! But Biden did say if you apply for a job and they offer it, you have to take it or you lose your unemployment benefit! But business owners keep saying they’re hiring, but either they can’t find applicants, or people apply just to remain on unemployment. So Rick has a solution: is it time to end the federal unemployment benefit? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘A Matter Of Privacy’ Pelosi Says House Can’t Make Someone Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the House can’t make someone receive the coronavirus vaccine and said knowing who has or hasn’t gotten vaccinated is private. “We can’t require vaccinations for the members, much less for the American people,” Pelosi said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Tuesday, recommending that those who are completely vaccinated don’t have to wear masks while outside, unless “in certain crowded settings and venues.”
Businesswbap.com

Rick Roberts: What Is America’s Biggest Concern?

Rick and his daughter had a conversation, and she asked him: what is America’s biggest concern? Omg, where to start? Record numbers of unemployed, but plenty of jobs available; inflation and gas lines; the Middle East on fire; border crisis; Biden’s plans to tax and spend the country into bankruptcy; the indoctrination of our kids in school…we could go on and on. So Rick throws it to you: what do you think is America’s biggest concern? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fox News Names Fox And Friends Replacement After Jedediah Bila Exits Network

One of Fox News' most popular shows was at the center of a surprising announcement recently, when it was revealed that Fox & Friends Weekend anchor Jedediah Bila would be the latest to leave the network, as she made an exit from not only the news series, but from the cable network as a whole. Fox News utilized Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno in the weekend spot following Bila's departure, but the network has already revealed its choice for a permanent replacement in familiar Fox News commentator and The Real World: San Francisco vet Rachel Campos-Duffy.