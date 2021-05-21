Rick Roberts: Will Proof Of Vaccine Be The Mark Of The Beast?

No one will ever replace the great Rush Limbaugh. But Rush would agree that we must carry on. Starting May 24th, 2021, WBAP welcomes The Dan Bongino Show to the Dallas/Fort Worth airwaves. Dan is a former NYPD police officer and Secret Service Agent, and we see him all the time as a contributor to Fox News. Dan is here to tell you how he admires Rush and will do his best to carry on his legacy. He tells you what he thinks about the CDC’s new mask guidelines. But mostly, Dan would like to borrow Rick’s voice! We look forward to The Dan Bongino Show every day from 11am-2pm, followed immediately by The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of Westwood One)