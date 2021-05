There are few men as universally feared in the NBA as Steph Curry. You take your eye off of him for one second and — BAM! — he pulls up from 45 feet, and now you’re down two. But while Curry might instill terror into the hearts of his opponents, the Golden State Warriors definitely don’t. With just three games left in the regular season, the Warriors are holding the Western Conference’s eighth seed and are only three games above .500.